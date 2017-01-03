POKER

The World Poker Tour extends their partnership with the digital storage and licensing outfit Wazee Digital and the Aria High Rollers wave bye-bye to 2016 with a victory for Tom Marchese and a chip-chop with Cary Katz and Justin Bonomo.



The World Poker Tour (WPT) has renewed their contract with the video storage and licensing brigade Wazee Digital.

Formerly known as T3Media, Wazee Digital will continue to act as the conduit between the WPT and their domestic and international broadcast partners for the foreseeable future.

It’s a significant relationship with the WPT’s reach across the globe always widening with new ventures in the Asia-Pacific area and across North America and Europe.

Wazee Digital uses cloud technology to store the WPT Main Event & Alpha8 programs both past and present. It is Wazee who is responsible for passing the episodes onto the Fox Sports Regional Network to be beamed into our living rooms.

The pair began working together in Sep 2014.

Justin Bonomo & Cary Katz Chop $100k Aria SHR

Justin Bonomo capped off an excellent year after chopping the final Aria Super High Roller of 2016. The $100,000 Single Day Turbo saw 14 entrants looking to end the year with a six-figure score, including the Global Poker Index (GPI) and CardPlayer Player of the Year (POY) David Peters, Erik Seidel, and Isaac Haxton.

Bonomo cut the check with Cary Katz after the UK’s Stephen Chidwick left the party in third. The pair had similar stack sizes and decided to abandon the alternative of flipping a coin. Katz walked away with $733,000 and Bonomo $639,000.

The pink-haired dynamo finished third in the 2016 GPI POY Rankings and currently sits in seventh in the GPI World Rankings. 2016 saw him pick up two wins, 10 top 3 finishes (4 x WSOP), and over $4.3m in live tournament earnings once again cementing his place as one of the most skilled players in the business. It’s also worth pointing out that unlike his main GPI POY challengers David Peters and Fedor Holz (whose primary victories came in No-Limit Hold’em) Bonomo seems to master any card game you stick in front of him.

Tom Marchese Wins $25k Aria High Roller

Tom Marchese prevented Katz from making it a $25k & $100k double after beating the Poker Central founder in heads-up action in the $25k Aria High Roller.

The event attracted 24 entrants, creating a $576,000 prize pool and Marchese banked $288,000 to take his annual earnings over the $3.8m mark. The other two players to cash were Doug Polk and Bryn Kenney.

Marchese was the king of the Aria High Rollers cashing 13 times, winning four and finishing in the top 3 positions an astonishing 11 times.

$25k Payouts

1. Tom Marchese – $288,000

2. Cary Katz – $155,520

3. Doug Polk – $86,400

4. Bryn Kenney – $46,080

Comments

comments