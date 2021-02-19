Justin Ouimette wins MILLIONS Online mini main event for $184,507

The latest final table in the MILLIONS Online festival has finished and the newest partypoker online winner is online poker player Justin Ouimette taking down the event for $184,507.

There was no shortage of experienced pros in the event overall, with ‘Nine High Like a Boss’ William Kassouf unable to boss events on Day 3. He explained exactly how he didn’t make the final after an unlucky run-out on the penultimate day.

$1K Millions Mini Main Day 3



I spun up early on but got coolered with JT vs 55 on a JT532 board for a 102M chip pot!

Finished 12th out of 1,127 players for $8,837. Still not a bad result from a $109 satellite win I guess.

Thanks for all the support

Onwards and upwards

Kassouf may not have made the final table, but nine players did. They included Laszlo Molnar, who just five months ago reached the World Online Championships Main Event Final Table, which had $10 million guaranteed and was broadcast on the partypoker and World Poker Tour channels to thousands of fans worldwide.

The final table of the Mini Main Event kicked off in style, with plenty of action early on. While the event play-out of the final table would take over six hours, the first player to depart was Croatia-based Spaniard Rui Miguel Costa, who left in 9th place for a result of $14,827. He was followed in 8th place by Sebastian Toro Henao, who won $18,817 playing from Mexico.

It would be Jamie O’Connor who busted in 7th place, the British player based in Leeds cashing for an impressive $23,758 but missing out on the final six, which would have played into the hands of such an experienced player in both six-max and full ring events. ‘Boz’ had a terrific result, however, and will be a man to watch in the online poker scene if he keeps playing so well in 2021.

With a massive 1,127 entrants overall playing down to just the final six, it would be the turn of Canada-based Carlos Chadha-Villamarin to go next, eliminated in 6th place for a score of over $30,000 and he was followed soon after by former Mini Main Event chip leader back on Day 2, Austrian player Daniel Smiljkovic.

Hungarian player Lazslo Molnar have be just as comfortable at the high roller felt as he is playing online, but the chip leader heading into the final ran out of luck in 4th place, eventually pipped to 3rd place by Britain-based Francois Pirault, who was the last player to cash for five figures.

Both heads-up combatants would finish with a six-figure payout, but it would be the aforementioned Ouimette who would triumph. With a prizepool of over $1.1 million meaning the top prize was worth $184,507, a good chunk more than the $127,033 that Holland-based Joaquim Coutinho cashed for in the runner-up spot.

Ouimette likely won’t call it life-changing money, being that he’s won over $4 million in online cashes to date according to PocketFives, but he will be overjoyed with another terrific title to add to his collection.

partypoker MILLIONS Online Mini Main Event Final Table Results: