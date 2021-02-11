Underground Vegas tunnel proposed by Elon Musk progressing

The idea of an underground tunnel network in and around Las Vegas continues to move forward. Elon Musk and his The Boring Company have been discussing the possibility of drilling under the city to create a new traffic network that would ease aboveground congestion and the first stage continues to find more support. Proposed as a link between the Las Vegas Convention Center and Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV), a key approval for construction was granted this week by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that an easement agreement has now been given to The Boring Company by the LVCVA, which will help facilitate the completion of the tunnel between the resort and the convention center’s West Hall. As long as there aren’t any surprises along the way, Musk expects to have the project ready prior to the grand opening of RWLV, which is currently scheduled for this summer. The LVCVA approval comes just after the Clark County Board of Commissioners approved the project last week.

The Boring Company envisions a major underground transportation system serving the Las Vegas area, with several different phases being undertaken. In addition to the link between the convention center and RWLV, there is a separate one between the center and Wynn Resorts’ Encore, located on the east side of the Vegas Strip. There is also another Convention Center Loop that would take visitors around the different exhibition halls, and another tunnel that would connect the Strip to Downtown Vegas. The latter, the Vegas Loop, would also include a stop at Allegiant Stadium and, if approved, another at McCarran International Airport.

RWLV is closely watching the tunnel’s progress and would be thrilled to have it in place prior to the property’s big day. Executives at the massive new resort are anxious to open the doors and are ready to launch, no matter what. The property’s president, Scott Sibella, said recently, We hope COVID is behind us. If COVID isn’t behind us, we hope it is less restricted. But we’re opening next summer either way.”

While Musk is digging underneath Las Vegas, he’s also drilling away in a Las Vegas court. A drilling company out of Nevada is suing The Boring Company for trademark infringement, arguing that it has been using the name The Boring Company LLC for 15 years, ten years more than Musk’s company. The lawsuit alleges that Musk is infringing on its name and that its presence “has resulted in a barrage of phone calls from people looking for the defendant’s company, which has, in turn, cost the plaintiff countless hours of lost revenue.” The company wants to be paid for the infringement, damages, injunctive relief.