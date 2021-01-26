Watson, Drinan and Larsson all chasing Super MILLION$ win

The latest GGPoker Super MILLION$ final table looks set to be a thrilling one as superstars such as Connor Drinan, Mike ‘Sir Watts’ Watson and Ole Schemion all chase down Melker Larsson in a bid to become champion.

It is Melker Larsson who leads the final nine into action, and the player who will be taking to the online felt from Mexico qualified for the event by winning a $100-entry satellite. That’s paid for itself 500 times over already and Larsson will sit down with over 4 million chips, but as you can see from the betting market before kick-off on the stream, it is not only Larsson who has attracted plenty of punters to invest in his skills.

Plenty of bettors have picked Ole Schemion as the danger man and it’s not hard to see why given just how successful the German (playing from Austria tonight) has been in his career. Schemion will come into play second in chips with 2.9 million and hoping to build on an already impressive Super MILLION$ resume.

With over $2.6 million in winnings on GGPoker alone, Schemion will be a major threat and is just 5.75 to book the win, as is Larsson. Next in the betting is Daniel Dvoress, the Canadian high roller regular being available t 7.5 and backed by 89 punters, more than any of the other players heading into the action. Dvoress will come into play 6th in chips, but with 2,148,079 fun-discs to play with in a very even spread, could yet prove his backers to be shrewd.

David Yan comes into the action possibly with the biggest rail of all, with 29 backers in the GGPoker staking rail all hoping their investment pays off with the ultimate reward of outright victory. He’s already finished at the final table on several occasions in the past but hasn’t won a Super MILLION$ title yet and will have every chance, coming into the action third in chips with 2.3 million of them.

Little can be written about Mike Watson that hasn’t already been said, but in pure Super MILLION$ terms, ‘Sir Watt’s has made $781,257 in winnings, playing every single tournament (at a cost of around $300,000 allowing for satellites). He has never won the Super MILLION$, however and will go into play with 46 big blinds.

Another former winner of the Super MILLION$ event is Luke Reeves and he’s well in the frame for another win, coming back to the felt with around 43 big blinds himself. Reeves, who won this event six weeks ago, has prioritised cash games in recent weeks but is back playing tournaments and is in a great position to book a six-figure result on his return.

With other massive threats such as Finnish high roller Eelis Parssinen, regular ‘WanYu’ and Connor Drinan also in the field, the top prize of $408,406 will be at the forefront of everyone’s minds as they battle to avoid cashing in 9th place for $51,050 instead.

GGPoker Super MILLION$ January 26th Final Table Chipcounts:

Place Player Country Chips 1st Melker Larsson Mexico* 4,069,629 2nd Ole Schemion Germany 2,913,025 3rd David Yan New Zealand 2,349,478 4th Michael Watson Canada 2,314,160 5th Lucas Reeves Ireland 2,175,957 6th Daniel Dvoress Canada 2,148,079 7th Eelis Parssinen Finland 1,472,336 8th ‘WanYu’ United Kingdom 1,392,968 9th Connor Drinan U.S.A. 1,364,368

* Player country designated as location during tournament not nationality (with thanks to PokerNews)

You can watch all the action as it plays right here on the 30-minute delayed live stream: