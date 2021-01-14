GGPoker Launch Flip ‘n’ Go Tournaments

The latest fun and inventive innovation has hit the GGPoker screens as Flip ‘n’ Go tournaments are now available in the poker brand’s lobby.

With a reputation for bringing players and fans some of the biggest competitions on offer in the poker industry, GGPoker has brought events such as the Super MILLION$ and the World Series of Poker 2020 Online Series to the world in the past few months, and with many huge festivals to come in 2021, there may be bigger games on offer than to Flip ‘n’ Go.

They do sound like a lot of fun, however.

Here’s how they work. Flip n Go’s are two-phased tournaments. The first phase is flip-happy, with players able to buy up to ten extra entries at the registration stage. They can therefore sit down to begin play with ten times the chances that anyone registering just one entry would do.

Thus begins the ‘Flip’ stage. This kicks off with a flip-out deal of three hole cards each, with players choosing to throw one of these cards away, before bonus chips are added to the stacks of players who managed to hit a three-card poker hand such a straight or a flush for example – special hands, you might say.

With each table playing the flip-out stage down to a single winner, the tournament then transforms into a regular NLHE tournament, with the money bubble bursting as soon as this phase begins.

Yes, you read that correctly – progress from the flip-out stage and you’ll be making money.

From there on out, it’s a standard NLHE tournament format, and you’ll play down to a winner, against players who have won flips to get there.

The Flip ‘n’ Gos start from entry of just a single cent on GGPoker and take place every 30 mins on the poker client.

GGPoker ambassador Daniel Negreanu couldn’t wait to tell players about the events.

“If you want to get straight to the hottest action in a tournament, then Flip & Go is for you,” he said. “Get flipping with a standard stack or super-size your chips from the start; the choice is yours! There are extra stacks on offer during the flip-out and a standard game gets underway once you’re in the money.”

You heard it from DNegs himself. Want to get in amongst the action? You can read all about the new Flip n Go format games on GGPoker by clicking right here.