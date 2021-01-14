Becky’s Affiliated: Digital event schedule for 2021

Continuing on with the theme of upcoming events in 2021, this week I wanted to focus on digital events, a schedule that is a bit more, shall we say, predictable than in-person events for the time being.

While many of us experienced “digital event fatigue” towards the end of 2020, its important to look at the bright side of the situation. Never, ever in our gambling industry careers have we had so much information at our fingertips and in most cases, for free. Not to mention digital events are time-efficient, we don’t have to travel to another location, we don’t even have to get out of our pajamas to learn from the top experts our space. This is actually something quite special that might not continue once the pandemic is over, so take advantage while you can!

I’m sure there will be plenty more digital events popping up as the year goes on, once we have a better idea of what in-person events are going to push forward and which are not.

Rather than list all the events in chronological order, they are grouped by organizer with short descriptions on what you can expect.

Clarion

Clarion is set to launch a digital series of monthly themed weeks throughout the year, each providing insights via reports, interviews, exclusive data, video, live discussions and curated networking sessions, all online and all free of charge. The schedule is as follows:

*ICE Tech Futures, February 8-12

*US sports betting: The path to profitability, March 1-5

*European sports betting: A market in flux, March 8-12

*Tribal Gaming: Expansion, partnerships and innovation, April 19-23

*eSports, May 10-14

*Land-based gaming: Bricks and mortar’s big future, May 31 – June 4

*New Horizons: Future markets in 2021 and beyond, July 19-23

*Marketing Excellence, September 6-7

*RegTech Part 1: KYC, verification and AML for compliant and effective customer onboarding, October 11-15

*RegTech Part 2: Risk and payments, October 18-22

*Sustainability, people and perception, November 15-19

*The year in slots, December 6-10

EGR

The EGR Virtual series is free for everyone to attend and tackles the most pressing issues in the online gambling industry, live Q&A with speakers included. The next webinar has been scheduled as follows:

*Betting on the Edge, January 14, 10:00 GMT

Hipther

Hipther, the parent brand of several media outlets covering multiple industries including iGaming, tech and marketing, have a blend of virtual (and hybrid) events planned for the year. Here is the schedule of their upcoming iGaming digital meetups, summits and congress.

*Gaming Americas Q1 Meetup, January 28

*European Gaming Q1 Meetup, February 11

*Gaming Americas Q2 Meetup, April 29

*MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit (Hybrid), May 13

*Prague Gaming Summit (Hybrid), May 28

*European Gaming Q2 Meetup, June 10

*Sports Betting and Casino Summit North America, June 22-23

*Gaming Americas Q3 Meetup, August 26

*European Gaming Q3 Meetup, September 9

*CEEGC Budapest (Hybrid), September 22

*European Gaming Congress (Hybrid), November 4

*European Gaming Q4 Meetup, November 16

*Gaming Americas Q4 Meetup, November 18

iGaming NEXT

Last year, iGaming NEXT launched their popular weekly podcast and Friday “Power Hour”, two digital opportunities to keep on top of the latest, leading up to their flagship conference towards the end of the year. Keep an eye on their website for the podcast schedule and you can enjoy the iGaming NEXT Power Hour on the first Friday of every month at 3pm CET, both opportunities free of charge.

*First Power Hour of 2021: January 15, 3pm CET.

SBC Events

In addition to a healthy in-person event schedule for 2021, SBC will be organizing a number of digital conferences, a skill they fine-tuned over the course of 2020, emerging as an industry leader in executing large-scale, virtual events. Keep an eye on their webinar schedule as the year goes on and the scheduled digital conferences are listed below.

SBC Digital India, January 27-28

CasinoBeats Slots Festival, February 4

SBC Digital Italy, February 17

SBC Digital LatinAmerica, March 2-3

SBC Digital Africa, March 30-31

SBC Digital Payments, April 29

SBC Digital CIS, October 14

SBC Digital North America, December 1-2