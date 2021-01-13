iGaming NEXT: POWER Hour kicks off 2021 with a look ahead

The iGaming NEXT: POWER Hour is back, starting 2021 with a great lineup of conversation on Friday, January 15. This monthly series of social digital gatherings is starting the year off right with four great topics nine amazing participants.

At 3:00 CEST, Green Jade Games’ Chairman Jesper Kärrbrink starts us off with an Industry update. Although he’s only slated to speak for 10 minutes, Kärrbrink always has a great perspective on the gaming industry and the world beyond it, and it could just be the best 10 minutes of your day.

Following that is a Fireside Chat on “Is Entertainment the future for iGaming? Nicola Longmuir, CCO of Push Gaming will be joined by Sam Brown, CCO of Hero Gaming, and continue iGaming NEXT Online’s look at how gambling can learn from the entertainment industry.

At 3:30 CEST, Better Collective’s Head of strategic events Sjona ODonnell will be joined by Hero Gaming CMO Scott Dodson for the Fireside Chat: “That’s entertainment! With the rise of addictive technology, how can gambling compete for consumers time in what is a largely unregulated marketplace for its competitors.” The question is right there in the title, you have to tune in to see what their answer is.

Finally, the POWER Hour ends with a Panel Discussion on the “Trends for Growth in 2021.” Discussing what will work best for the year will be Rhi Burns, Chief Commercial Officer, Annamaria Anastasi and Magnus Axelsson, Sales Managers at Zimpler, and Sarah Psalla, Business Development Sales at Zimpler.

iGaming NEXT has quickly made a name for themselves in the gambling industry by delivering a different kind of discussion for the gambling industry. As co-founder and Managing Director Pierre Lindh told us in October, the series was designed to offer something a little different, and bring a TED talk feel to the gaming space.

It’s free to join the iGaming NEXT: POWER Hour, so there’s really no miss it. Just sign up here, or check their website to see previous POWER Hours. You can also check out our previous coverage of iGaming NEXT Online to get a taste of what to expect.