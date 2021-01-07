Becky’s Affiliated: 2021 in-person gambling industry conference schedule

Welcome to 2021, dear CalvinAyre.com readers! I’ve banged out a New Year conference schedule piece every year for as long as I can remember, one as predictable as the next, but not this year. How weird is it without ICE and iGB Affiliate London to prepare for straight after the holiday season???

A lot is up in the air right now and 2021 is proving to be just as challenging as 2020 was in terms of planning ahead. While there is a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines and warmer weather on the horizon, we don’t know how long it will take to vaccinate the whole planet, nor do we know how effective vaccines will be.

Each organizer is handling the planning challenge in their own way, with some banking on in-person events returning soon, some taking a more conservative approach with a robust digital event schedule and everything in between.

Seeing as we are in the first week in January, all of this in-person conference information is subject to change – especially the Q1 events – and should be viewed only as a loose guideline. Assume that most, if not all, of the scheduled in-person events will include some sort of online element as well, so don’t panic if you can’t even think about traveling just yet.

For those who are absolutely itching to jump on that plane, there are quite a few changes to the dates of the events that we know and love, for example, SiGMA Europe is now scheduled for April and ICE is now scheduled for the summer, though the host cities remain the same.

We do have some new additions to our calendars with several new LatAm-focused events, both set to take place in super exciting cities, might I add. Eventus International has increased their annual in-person gambling event tally from 12 to 19 in 2021, choosing to host smaller “COVID-safe” summits in unique locations such as Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Chile and Costa Rica.

There is also an exciting venue change this year that we at CalvinAyre.com have the pleasure of breaking, iGaming NEXT will be graduating from the Intercontinental Malta to the MFCC, proof that COVID has not completely destroyed conference organizing companies and perhaps some will even come out of this pandemic stronger.

In any event lovely readers, please stay healthy, happy and safe until we see each other again and fingers crossed it will be sooner rather than later!

Q1 2021

Ukrainian Gaming Week – February 24-25, Kyiv

Chile iGaming (Eventus) – March 4-5, Santiago

iGaming Central America (Eventus) – March 8-9, San José

SAGSE – March 17-18, Buenos Aires

SPiCE India (Eventus) March 23-25, Goa

Prague Gaming Summit (Hipther)– March 30

AI in Gaming (Eventus) – March 30-31, Dubai

Q2 2021

CoinGeek Zurich – April

SiGMA Europe – April 13-15, Malta

GAME Greece (Eventus) – April 22-23, Athens

Sports Betting East Africa+ (Eventus)- April 29-30, Dar es Salaam

iGaming Germany (Eventus) – May 10-11, Berlin

MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit (Hipther) – May 13, Riga

Casino Beats (SBC) – May 18-20, Malta

Russia iGaming Summit & Expo (Eventus) – May 20-21, Sochi

G2E Asia– May 25-27, Macau

SiGMA Asia – May 27-28, Manila

Betting on Sports America (SBC) – June 8-10, New Jersey

All-In gaming Ukraine Summit (Eventus) – June 14-15, Kyiv

ICE London – June 29-July 1

Q3 2021

iGB Affiliate London – June 30-July 3

SPiCE Sri Lanka (Eventus) – July 28-30, Colombo

Sports Betting West Africa+ (Eventus)- August 5-6, Lagos

Gaming Expo Francophone Africa (Eventus) – August 16-17, Casablanca

Gaming in Holland – September, Amsterdam

Scandinavian Gaming Show (Eventus) – September 9-10, Stockholm

SiGMA Americas – September 13-14, Sao Paulo

All American Sports Betting Summit (Eventus) – September 16-17, San Francisco

SBC Summit Barcelona– September 21-24

CEEGC Budapest (Hipther) – September 22

iGB Live! – September 28 – October 1, Amsterdam

Q4 2021

Gaming in Germany – October, Berlin

G2E – October 4-7, Las Vegas

Cyprus Gaming Show (Eventus) – October 4-5, Nicosia

iGaming NEXT – October 20-21, Malta

SBC Summit Latinoamérica – October 27-28, Cancún

European Gaming Congress (Hipther) – November 4, Athens

Betting on Sports Europe (SBC)– November 9-11, London

International Lottery Play Summit & Social Gaming China (Eventus) – November 22-23, Shanghai

WGES– December 6-8, Barcelona