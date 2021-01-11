Altenar announced as General Sponsor at all European Gaming and Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups in 2021

Transylvania – 11 January 2021 –

Award-winning provider of sportsbook services to support all virtual quarterly meetups by Hipther Agency through 2021

The team at Hipther Agency, organizers of the European Gaming & Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups, is excited to announce the support of Altenar as General Sponsor all through the 8 quarterly meetups in 2021.

The aim of the quarterly virtual meetups is to increase the access to quality information, but also provide an excellent opportunity to participate in engaging discussions between the industry stakeholders.

All through the year, you can tune in on quality discussions and meet up with the top names from the EU/EEA/CIS and Balkans via the European Gaming Quarterly Meetups, or with the North and Latin American gaming industry via the Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups.

“We have been working together with European Gaming Media for the last three years now. The quality of the content they create is one of the most interesting in the industry. They are proof that localization applies and is key for the success of physical and virtual events.” commented Domenico Mazzola, Commercial Director at Altenar.

As mentioned earlier, the meetups feature several panel discussions per region and topics that are joined by key industry experts, CEOs, C-Level Executives, Business Development Managers, and sometimes government officials/regulators.

“We are excited to continue the collaboration with Altenar in 2021 as well and we appreciate their ongoing commitment in supporting our conferences and media outlets. We have achieved many things together in the past years and we will bring the same expected quality in the years to come” stated Zoltán Tűndik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at Hipther Agency.

As mentioned above, Altenar is supporting the Quarterly Meetups as General Sponsor and here are few things you should know about them:

Altenar is a provider of sportsbook services to licensed gaming operators. Ranging from “software-only”​ product offers to the provision of a fully managed sports betting platform stack, Altenar offers proven stability coupled with flexible and personalized service.

Their software is developed and operated in-house, whilst being powered by premium quality data feeds.

You can view their latest video on the following link:

https://youtu.be/a6OTTDWiSrU Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Altenar Features (https://youtu.be/a6OTTDWiSrU)

About Hipther Agency

One Stop Agency for multiple industries, services and activities.

HIPTHER AGENCY is the parent brand of several leading news outlets and international conferences which cover several industries such as Entertainment, Technology, Gaming and Gambling, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Quantum Technology, Legal Cannabis, Health and Lifestyle, VR/AR, eSports and many more.

For more details visit www.hipther.agency

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in Europe and produces the prominent conferences in the region such as:

CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference)

CEEG Awards (Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards)

Prague Gaming Summit

MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit

BSG Awards (Baltic and Scandinavia Gaming Awards)

EGC (European Gaming Congress)

SEG Awards (Southern European Gaming Awards)

VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo)

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu