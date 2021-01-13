Alexandros Kolonias leads latest Super MILLION$ final table

Greek player Alexandros Kolonias will go into tonight’s GGPoker Super MILLION$ final table with the chip lead after his 24th entry into the weekly $10,300 buy-in event saw him reach his first final table.

Kolonias is an entertaining player and should be good value for a thrilling finale if his previous play at the felt is anything to go by. Don’t believe us? Check out this hand from the 2019 MILLIONS North America Main Event when he lost out to Kevin Rabichow to eventually bust in 4th place for a score of $275,770.

Going into the Super MILLION$ final table with the chip lead hasn’t been a precursor to that much success in recent weeks, but that won’t put on Kolonias, who with 4,179,268 chips is just a little way clear of… yes, you’ve guessed it – Kevin Rabichow! The Run it Once coach has 3,987,317 chips and is followed in the chipcounts by Carlos Villamarin (3,861,580).

With his entry into the event coming from a $1,000-entry satellite, Rabichow is sure to be a major threat and his ROI is already guaranteed to be higher than most for a start. Elsewhere, Gleb Tremzin from Russia is probably the envy of the chip leader as he’s made the final table at just his third attempt at playing the Super MILLION$. Not only that, but with 10% of his entry sold to buyers on the GGPoker staking platform, it’s sure to be an entertaining stream watching the Russian in action.

Some other big names at the final table will be desperate to impress. Spain’s Juan Pardo Dominguez has already made two Super MILLION$ final tables, but will be going for the win with 1,705,548 chips, good enough for 6th of the nine finalists coming into play.

One of the most dangerous players at the final table will be Finnish player Sam Vousden, that is if he can spin up his 1.1 million chips quickly. With over $2 million in online winnings on GGPoker alone, he’ll be one to watch if he can get some momentum going.

With the short stack at the final table the phenomenally popular Australian Michael Addamo, who has 13 big blinds and the chance to make his ever-present appearance in the 31st and latest Super MILLION$ tournament another successful one.

With $438,733 on offer for the winner and just $54,841 on offer to the player who finishes in ninth place, it’s sure to be a great watch.

GGPoker Super MILLION$ Final Table January 12th Chipcounts:

Place Player Country Chips 1st Alex Kolonias Greece 4,179,268 2nd Kevin Rabichow U.S.A. 3,987,317 3rd Carlos Villamarin U.S.A. 3,861,580 4th Gleb Tremzin Russia 2,553,738 5th ‘Pluto The Doggo’ Ireland 2,523,679 6th Juan Pardo Dominguez Spain 1,705,548 7th Samuel Vousden Finland 1,128,648 8th ‘imjuniar’ Canada 982,200 9th Michael Addamo Australia 778,022

You can follow all the action right here from 7pm CET as it plays out: