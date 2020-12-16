Australia vs India test 1 preview & tips

Australia will play India in the First Test in Adelaide under lights for the first time. Australia head into the match with questions remaining over their final line-up. Injuries have forced the home side into some changes to their starting eleven.

The visiting Indian team will be hoping to get the Test Series off to a strong start in Adelaide. Indian superstar Virat Kohli is leaving the tour at the conclusion of the match to return home for the birth of his first child.

The Indian team have named a starting side that includes young batsman Prithvi Shaw. Keeper Wriddhiman Saha was preferred to incumbent Rishabh Pant due to his superior glovework outside of Asia. Veterans Ravi Ashwin and Umesh Yadav have been added to the bowling attack. India will miss the work of Ravindra Jadeja, who is still suffering from a hamstring injury, picked up in the T20 series.

The home side have their own injury concerns, with star batsman Steve Smith under an injury cloud. Star opening batsmen Dave Warner will miss the Adelaide match, with Joe Burns expected to partner Matthew Wade at the top of the order. Burns has come under pressure to retain his spot after a lean run in Shield cricket.

Boom Aussie allrounder Cameron Green is tipped to make his debut in the Adelaide match. Green has been in outstanding form with the bat, scoring 125 against India in a warm-up for the First Test. The young all rounder has reportedly recovered from a concussion and will bat in the middle order.

Steve Smith looms as the key player for an Australian top order that has struggled for runs. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne loom as the two batsmen likely to break open the series for the home side as they look to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

