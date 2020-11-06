High Rollers week returns to GGPoker with $22 million in guarantees

With a massive 20 events and $22 million in guarantees, the GGPoker High Roller Series is sure to be a massive hit when it returns on November 8th.

Lasting until November 15th, the series is bound to feature most big-name pros and even a few GGPoker ambassadors, though it unlikely that the GGPoker ambassador Daniel Negreanu will be playing due to his ongoing Heads-Up Feud with Doug Polk that takes place on WSOP.com.

There are several big money prizepools on offer, though it will take a rich player to afford the eye-watering sums needed to pony up every buy-in across this series of high roller events, and the Main Event alone boasts a massive $5 million prizepool.

Overall, there are seven events promising more than a million dollars in the prizepool, and they include the GGMasters High Roller. That has a $1.5 million prizepool and costs $1,050 to play and starts on November 8th. Starting on the same day, the Super MILLION$ $10,300-entry two-day event has $3m in the prizepool and we’ll be covering that one as we do every week, just like this week when Sebastien Grax ended up the event winner.

Other events on the High Roller Series calendar include the PLO High Roller, which costs $10,300 to enter and has a $1,000,000 guarantee, the NLHE High Roller which again is $10,300 to play and has $1,250,000 guaranteed. The NLHE Super High Roller on November 12th costs $25,000 to buy-in and has $2,500,0000 guaranteed, while on November 15th, the GGMasters High Rollers event costs $1,050 and has a $1,000,000 guarantee, enough to attract some recreationals taking a shot, surely?

On November 15th, it’s the Super MILLION$ Main Event again, but this time, with a $10,300-entry with a boosted $5,000,000 guarantee. Will it get more players? We shall see.

“GGPoker is online poker’s true home for high-roller tournaments and massive prize pools – and we’ve got the Guinness World Record to prove it!” said Paul Burke, spokesman for GGPoker this week. “We’re looking forward to seeing the world’s top tournament players go for glory during High Rollers Week.”

Burke – and GGPoker – have the right to be excited, and with all the details available on the GGPoker website, you can join in and play with the high rollers too.