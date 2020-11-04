Super MILLION$ won by Sebastien Grax for $321,948

This week’s $10,300-entry Super MILLION$ final table was won by former French footballer Sebastien Grax, who stole a march on fellow Frenchman ElkY, a.k.a. Bertrand Grospellier, by winning $321,948 and the title.

With the poker world gambling their money away on the outcome of Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s clash at the polls, the only victory the final nine players wanted to see at the final table of GGPoker’s flagship high roller event was their own.

Having come into play with the shortest stack, it was perhaps no surprise that Canadian player Ami Barer busted first, cashing for $42,160 in the process. He was followed out of the tournament by American player Timothy Nuter, as the lowest two stacks at the start of the day proved decisive in who went out earliest.

That trend continued with 7th-placed finisher Niklas Astedt, who was unable to improve on his runner-up result in last week’s corresponding event by cashing for $70,084.

With six players remaining, it would be British player Elio Fox, who led the field at the start of the day who went out, a disappointing finish confounding the stack he came into play with. Nothing went right for that Brit, but Ludovic Geilich laddered a little further when it was ElkY’s turn to bust. The French former gamer-turned-poker-pro went from chip leader with five remaining to sitting on the virtual rail having cashed for ‘just’ $116,505. It was an all-French all-in, too, with Grax the eventual winner when his ace-king held against ElkY’s king-jack.

It was Scottish poker professional Ludovic Geilich who cashed in 4th place for $150,212 when he made a straight on the river, and couldn’t get away from committing all of his chips when Grax held the full house. Grax, has become something of a poker force to be reckoned with in recent years and has cashed for nearly a million dollars on the Hendon Mob.

With three players left, the next elimination would be pivotal and it was Costa Rica-based online player ‘rebuyguy’ who departed, king-queen no good against Grax’s ace-four, and that pot gave the French player a big lead going into heads-up, with 11.3 million chips against the almost 4 million-chip stack of German player Christian Rudolph.

Grax wrapped up the win quickly, with Rudolph happy to cash for a massive $249,704 score for being runner-up as Grax sealed the latest Super MILLION$ win on GGPoker.

Super MILLION$ Final Table Results November 3rd: