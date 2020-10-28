MansionBet extends sportsbook partnership with DraftKings

DraftKings has announced that they will be renewing and extending a major partnership with MansionBet.

The new agreement inked with DraftKings means that the U.S. giant will continue to provide the power of their B2B technology for MansionBet’s online casino and sportsbook operations. The extension of the deal will also see DraftKings continue to provide services for MansionBet’s payments, compliance and anti-fraud functions.

DraftKings Chief International Officer Shay Berka continued to praise the long-term industry value of the partnership extension with MansionBet.

“Across multiple global jurisdictions, DraftKings is changing the way fans engage with sports.” Our renewal and extension with MansionBet, a tier-one operator in the highly competitive U.K. market, is another example of the strategic value DraftKings’ cutting-edge B2B technology provides to our clients.”

MansionBet CEO Karel Manasco touched on the improved experience for players with the technology innovations from DraftKings:

“DraftKings’ B2B platform has been instrumental to the success of MansionBet since we launched. The extended deal will allow us to provide our players with the ultimate sports betting experience, including increased offerings and an enhanced horse racing product, utilising the impressive platforms and services that DraftKings provide.”

DraftKings will provide upgrades to the APIs across MansionBet’s sportsbook platform that will live horse racing content from international tracks from around the globe. The move by MansionBet is a signal to that their strong growth is set to continue into 2021.

DraftKings previously signed a partnership agreement with South African based group Peermont Hotels to launch mobile and online sportsbook into the South African market. DraftKings only recently signed up to the International Betting Integrity Association in early October.