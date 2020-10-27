Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, the pioneer of legalized US sports betting, confirmed as SBUSA keynote

Ted Leonsis, CEO and Founder of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, has been confirmed as one of the three keynote speakers at the forthcoming Sports Betting U.S.A. Digital taking place across November 12 – 13. Leonsis, a passionate advocate for the introduction of legalized sports betting in the United States, embodies the Sports Betting U.S.A. 2020 theme of ‘Creating Giants in the U.S. Sports Betting Market’ and is among a 100-strong list of expert speakers who will be sharing their insight at what promises to be the most influential sports betting event of the year.

Clarion Gaming’s Dan Tyler, who has been responsible for producing content and securing the speaker line-up for this year’s event, said: “We are delighted and honored to be able to confirm the participation of Ted Leonsis, who has done so much to shape and define the dynamic between sports and entertainment in the U.S.

“Elevating and constantly evolving the fan experience remains at the heart of everything that he undertakes and is evident in his ownership of major league sports and esports teams, the creation of state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venues, the development of a broadcast network for digital, mobile and OTT platforms and a host of innovative data-driven partnerships and services. His participation represents a major coup for the Sports Betting U.S.A. brand as he shares with delegates first-hand experiences of constantly raising the game to excite, inspire and engage with sports fans across the U.S. and beyond.”

As a true pioneer of sports and sports betting, Ted Leonsis will provide a sharp focus on how to go beyond the expected in order to create extraordinary fan experiences, an insight on the future of sports betting in the U.S. following a turbulent 2020 and an exclusive perspective and update on the development of the William Hill Sports Book at the Capital One Arena, the first-of-its-kind sports fan experience delivered inside a professional sports complex and which is due to open early 2021.

