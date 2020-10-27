PokerStars-EPT-online-is-coming-in-November

The PokerStars European Poker Tour is possibly the most iconic poker tour the poker world has seen outside mainland America.

So it’s been a surprise that taking Sochi out of the equation, we’ve not seen the EPT played out in some time. Sure, Joe Stapleton and James Hartigan refreshed our memories about how good they are behind the mic during their EPT Retro series, and we enjoyed looking back at the EPT in our recent Poker on Screen article series.

There’s nothing like a new EPT Main Event to whet the appetite, however, and that’s exactly what poker fans and players can expect to enjoy this coming November 8th – 18th as the famous festival is back – online at PokerStars.com.

With the festival running online from November 8th-18th inclusive, PokerStars are putting on a total of 20 events, with a very neat $20 million up for grabs in the form of guarantees across all those tournaments.

PokerStars revealed the news on their Twitter page earlier today, to much acclaim from fans and players alike:

The EPT is going online.

🏆 Win a real trophy.

📅 November 8-18th .

💰 20 trophy tournaments and $20M GTD. pic.twitter.com/usVPnvxF9B — PokerStars (@PokerStars) October 26, 2020

Buy-ins for the poker festival range from $215 up to $25,000 for the super high roller event, but there are Mini EPT tournaments running round the clock from just $2.20 per ticket. With satellites to the big ones on the line too, there’s a great schedule for players of any bankroll, with anyone who takes part in a ‘Stars tournament from today, Monday October 26th to November 15th winning entry into a daily prize draw for tourney tickets.

There will be almost a week of ‘cards-up’ coverage of the online events on PokerStars’ Twitch channel, with the commentary coming from Joe ‘Stapes’ Stapleton and James Hartigan. The coverage will also pivot to PokerStars pros Lex Veldhuis, Fintan Hand and Ben ‘Spraggy’ Spragg as they battle their way to glory, too.

Managing Director and Commercial Officer of Poker at PokerStars, Severin Rasset, said of the decision to bring EPT Online to players around the world:

The EPT is one of our most famous and well-loved poker tours and we know the EPT events have become must-plays in poker players’ calendars, not only for the prestige and excitement that comes with winning a tournament of this magnitude but also for the community and comradery of players coming together. We wanted to bring the EPT excitement and entertainment back again by recreating the live schedule for our poker community with online tables, ticket giveaways and the opportunity to win EPT trophies. We can’t wait to see who will be joining the famous names in the EPT history books. Good luck to all our players. Have fun and play responsibly.

With a $5,200-entry EPT Main Event, a $25,000-entry Super High Roller and $10,300 Six-Max High Roller on the schedule, there will be plenty to play for and we’ll bring all the news as play commences right here on Calvin Ayre.