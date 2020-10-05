mike-postle-set-to-go-all-in-against-poker-community

The saga is set to continue as Mike Postle launches a defamation and libel suit against some prominent members of the wider poker community. In the wake of the case against Postle being dismissed earlier this year, Postle is now out to pursue his critics in court.

Poker pro Todd Witteless shared a copy of the suite on Twitter:

Witteless is named in the suit along with former Stones employee Veronica Brill. Brill is the former Stones employee who was one of the first to air her concerns over Postle in the poker community. Postle has also named WSOP legend Daniel Negreanu, poker pro Haralabos Voulgaris, Joey Ingram, Poker News media, Upswing Poker, ESPN, Crush Live Poker, Run It Once, Solve For Why, and Poker Coaching.

The suit includes accusations of emotional distress over the cheating allegations and the filing allows for Postle’s team to add anyone to the suit that made statements against Postle supporting the cheating allegations. The complaint includes that Postle is seeking damages for defamation, slander, libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Postle is being represented by entertainment law firm Lowe & Associates, with the lawsuit filed in Sacramento Superior Court.

I'm overwhelmed with gratitude.

The poker community is amazing and I'm so grateful to be a part of it. — Veronica Brill (@Angry_Polak) October 4, 2020

Veronica Brill continues to gather support throughout the poker community for her efforts. Upon being named in the suit, Brill started a GoFundMe page to cover her legal expenses. Brill has vowed to donate any excess funds to aide the causes of other poker players in the community.

Brill initially set a goal of raising $20,000 and has already exceeded her goal, after sharing the link in on Twitter. A number of poker pros have stepped up to offer support including Phil Hellmuth, Terrence Chan and Sorel Mizzi.

The Postle case has divided the wider poker community, with a Sacramento judge dismissing the allegations. The charges against Postle and his co-defendants were dismissed with the court ruling

leaving more questions than answers for the poker community.

In his ruling the judge wrote:

“California’s strong public policy against judicial resolution of civil claims arising out of gambling disputes mandates the dismissal with prejudice of plaintiff’s claims against Postle for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment.”