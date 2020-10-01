Watch Day 2 CoinGeek Live for Free

CoinGeek Live Day 2 begun! If you haven’t signed up already, you can register for free to watch the whole conference at CoinGeekConference.com.

The agenda for Day 2 begins at 7:00 am EDT (Noon BST) on October 1, but you can login now to check out exhibitor booths and begin networking with others in the Bitcoin world. You can login here.

There’s still lots of great reasons to sign up and catch Days 2 and 3 of the conference, especially if you’re in the gambling industry. Day 2 will have talk about the data capabilities of Bitcoin SV, including the implementation of tokens, and Day 3 will have a dedicated gambling track you’ll need to see. You can check out the conference agenda to see what CoinGeek Live has in store, and some of our most anticipated panels

You can watch our coverage of everything that happened in Day 1 here. And of course, register now so you don’t miss another minute.