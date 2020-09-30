European-Gaming-Congress-announces-virtual-speaker-line-up

Europe’s largest gaming compliance meeting of the year assembles industry heavyweights

Thursday, 01st October 2020: European Gaming, Central and Eastern Europe’s leading betting and gaming media platform, has announced its finalised list of speakers and sponsors for this year’s European Gaming Congress.

With the virtual edition of the European Gaming Congress 2020 taking place between Tuesday 6th and Wednesday 7th October, a total of 75 speakers have been assembled for Europe’s largest gaming compliance meeting of the year.

The two-day speaking track will be joined by representatives from the Maltese, French and Austrian regulators, including Dr. Yanica Sant (Head of International Affairs and Policy at the Malta Gaming Authority), as well as Martin Lycka (Director of Regulatory Affairs at GVC Holdings), Malcom Bruce (Founder and Senior Partner at Gambling Integrity), and Maris Catania (Head of Responsible Gaming and Research at Kindred Group).

This will be the first virtual gaming event to offer audience members the chance to interact with discussions. Audiences will be able to add to the agenda and join the conversation – in effect making it a moderated roundtable format.

Offering 30 key panels covering the latest in regulation and compliance across the EU and EEA, as well as industry innovation and outlook for 2021, European Gaming has also integrated the newly launched WireUp networking platform to provide an upgraded networking toolkit for participants.

Zoltan Tuendik, Head of Business at European Gaming Media and Events added:

“Digital events have been key for the industry this year and we’ve made it a priority to not only keep things going with our hybrid conferences, but to also make sure that we’re able to adapt and offer the latest in technology to make sure that the format never gets old. “The European Gaming Congress is going to offer plenty of firsts for virtual industry events, including interactive panel discussions and an exclusive, newly launched networking platform that offers a far simpler UX and more longevity than anything we’ve seen before.”

Additional industry speakers are also set to include Altenar, Betano Stoiximan, Fantasy Sports Interactive, Nsoft, Focus Gaming News, Vixio, EGT interactive, Rombet and Habanero, with the event’s non-European contingent represented by Evan Davis (SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory) and Ron Segev (Segev LLP).

As well as headline sponsorship from Altenar, Golden Race, BtoBet, Trustly, Nordic Gambling, SoftSwiss, European Gaming has also appointed Square in the Air as the event’s Strategic Partner.

The Congress’s WireUp networking platform has been launched as a bespoke tool for the event – with attendees able to network in advance, as well being able to make use of the networking platform following the event to revisit new contacts.

