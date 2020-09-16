Gaming Malta, iGEN launch effort to boost Maltese iGaming employment

If the thought of living and working on an island in the Mediterranean sounds appealing, now might be a good opportunity to make the leap. For those in the gambling industry, a new initiative is underway to attract recruits to Malta’s online gaming sector, launched through a partnership between Gaming Malta and Europe’s iGaming trade association, iGEN. The “Why iGaming” campaign specifically targets the iGaming space and looks to bring in top talent to Malta’s constantly expanding iGaming operations.

iGEN counts on 22 member companies from across Europe and will work with the Maltese government and the non-profit Gaming Malta group to promote job vacancies in the local marketplace. The collaboration has already led to the creation of a website, www.whyigaming.eu, for this purpose, and is introducing a number of multinational campaigns to publicize job openings and the benefits of working in Malta. Located about 62 miles south of Pozzallo, Sicily, the small island of 475,000 inhabitants offers some incredible beaches and weather that should be attractive to a number of candidates.

Gaming Malta Chief Operating Officer Ivan Filletti says of the new initiative, “This portal is in sync with our mission to position Malta as the Home of Gaming Excellence. A home where talent succeeds and thrives. An industry and iGaming ecosystem which promotes equality and diversity in their working culture. Why iGaming will serve as a real-time showcase for the industry and the exciting opportunities which it offers.”

In general, Malta’s iGaming sector offers higher salaries than industry employees may found elsewhere; however, a lot of potential talent hasn’t been willing to explore the possibilities due to misdirected concerns about being able to work there. Still, Malta already has 7,000 full-time employees working in the iGaming market, according to local statistics, and another 4,000 working in supporting roles. There are currently over 100 open positions listed on the site, looking for everything from back-end tech support to reporters to executive positions.

Adds iGEN Chairman Enrico Bradamante, “Malta continues to be an extremely important hub for iGaming. Our vision is to provide a way for the biggest and most established iGaming companies to connect with the local community and talent, in particular providing a resource to individuals who are interested in working in the sector.”

“Professionals can use our website to find out about our members, search for open roles and hear the truth about what it is like to work in the industry from a number of Maltese and foreign employees who work locally.

“This is not only in order to help fill current roles such as entry-level roles, customer support, finance roles and other management and executives roles, but also future opportunities as the site will be constantly updated.”