Spring iGaming Week comes to Malta in 2021

Industry conferences and exhibitions will return to Malta with a bang in March, with the launch of Spring iGaming Week.

Delivered jointly by SBC Events, KPMG Malta and GamingMalta, SIW2021 offers senior executives an irresistible series of high-profile industry business and networking events that will once again draw gaming professionals from all over the world to the island.

Kicking the week off is the KPMG Malta Gaming eSummit. In its third year, the eSummit will host 400 senior and C-level gaming industry executives at the Westin Dragonara in St Julian’s on Monday 22nd March.

The centrepiece of Spring iGaming Week is CasinoBeats Summit 2021, which will take place at the InterContinental in St Julian’s on Tuesday 23rd and Wednesday 24th March. CBS2021 will welcome up to 2,000 delegates to two full days of conference content, exhibition and networking.

The two events will combine to offer visitors three days of outstanding opportunity and three consecutive nights of high-quality networking, culminating in the CBS2021 closing poker party, Molly’s Malta Game, which will be hosted by Casino Malta and US poker legend, author and entrepreneur Molly Bloom.

SBC CEO & Founder, Rasmus Sojmark, said: “After a challenging 2020, we’re really excited to launch Spring iGaming Week with our partners at KPMG Malta and GamingMalta.

“Spring is a time for new beginnings and we cannot wait for physical events to return to the betting and gaming sector after more than a year without any – and what better place to do it than Malta,” he continued.

“Alongside our partners, we look forward to welcoming the world’s igaming professionals to the island for a week that we expect to be a fixture in the industry calendar for years to come. We’re especially excited to hear from the countless games geniuses based in Malta, as part of the Developer Showcase at the CasinoBeats Summit.”

After a year off the events circuit, the Game Developer Showcase offers games providers the chance to present recent launches and to unveil exciting new titles for 2021. There will also be a clutch of Game Developer Awards, voted for by a panel of judges and by the audience on the day.

Ivan Filletti, Chief Operating Officer of GamingMalta, added: “We are looking forward to seeing the CasinoBeats Summit return to Malta in March and are excited to be working with our partners on the first ever Spring iGaming Week.

“We believe that Malta is gaming’s heartland and it is fitting that the return of physical conferences and exhibitions to the sector will be on the island.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Russell Mifsud, Director and Gaming Lead for KPMG Malta, said: “We are delighted to be kicking off Malta’s inaugural Spring iGaming Week with our KPMG Malta Gaming eSummit.

“The eSummit is an invitation-only conference, reserved for executives and thought leaders. We bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry to discuss, deliberate and anticipate the industry’s challenges, while also exploring the sustainable opportunities, in the comfort of one’s peers.

“It is a privilege to be working alongside SBC and GamingMalta, both of whom have greatly supported the evolution of Malta’s igaming sphere over recent years,” continued Mifsud.

“CasinoBeats itself is recognised as a sought-after conference, and we believe that SIW will prove to be a week held in high regard on a global scale”

The CasinoBeats Summit 2021 takes place at the InterContinental in St Julian’s, Malta, on March 22-24, as part of the inaugural Spring iGaming Week. Learn more about the event here