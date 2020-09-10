LaLiga signs 4-year partnership with M88 in Asia

Online games and betting platform to provide exclusive content to fans across the continent

Madrid, September 9, 2020.- LaLiga has signed a new commercial agreement with M88, which sees the brand become the league’s Official Regional Betting Partner through to 2024. A leading online betting platform, M88 will be promoting exclusive content from the Spanish football competition to audiences across Asia.

For the next four seasons, M88 will work alongside LaLiga to produce exclusive content and competitions that will further engage football fans and maintain the growing profile of the competition in Asia.

Among the planned content is a weekly video series that will explore and analyse LaLiga in greater detail. Featuring LaLiga Ambassadors, the programme will provide insights and storylines to increase traction across the market.

Promoted both by M88 and through LaLiga’s digital channels, fans will have the opportunity to win LaLiga merchandise, match tickets and other money can’t buy experiences.

Oscar Mayo, Head of Business, Marketing and International Development at LaLiga said: “The love of football continues to spread rapidly in Asia and LaLiga’s following has grown incrementally for several years. With fans looking for increasingly local and entertaining content, this agreement with M88 gives us a new way to reach new audiences and show them a side to the competition they haven’t seen before.”

A spokesperson for M88 added: “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with LaLiga, an organisation with whom we share many values and aspirations. As the league continues to grow in popularity throughout Asia, we are eager to engage with LaLiga fans and bring our own members closer to the action. We are looking forward to a successful and rewarding partnership for many years to come.”

About M88

M88 is an industry-leading online gaming platform offering sports betting, live casino, slots, lottery and poker games to the Asian market. Founded in 2007, the brand prides itself on providing customers with the best gaming experience in a secure, fair and trusted environment.

From competitive sports betting odds to monthly promotions and bonuses, M88 offers exceptional value and unparalleled service. Innovation is at the heart of their business, as they continuously seek to develop new technologies, improve user experience and broaden their game portfolio.

About LaLiga

LaLiga is a global, innovative and socially responsible organisation, a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 clubs in LaLiga Santander and 22 in LaLiga SmartBank, responsible for the organization of these national professional football competitions. In the 2018/2019 season, LaLiga reached a cumulative audience of more than 2.7 billion people globally. With headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through 11 offices and 44 delegates, covering 84 countries. The association carries out its social action through its Foundation and is the world’s first professional football league with a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.