GameCo unveils first full service Esports betting solution in built for US regulated markets

The Leading Skill-Based Gaming Solution Partners with GRID, 10Star, and Askott Entertainment to Bring Full Service Esports Betting Platform to Casinos & Sportsbooks.

LAS VEGAS, NV – August 27, 2020- GameCo LLC pioneer of the new casino experience designed to attract and monetize Gen X, Millennial, and Gen Z players at retail and digital casinos, today announced the debut of the first turnkey, outsourced, and full-service esports betting solution specifically built for the regulated U.S. market as part of its iGameCo brand.

Through partnerships with top data platform GRID, oddsmaker 10Star, and software developer Askott Entertainment, a subsidiary of FansUnite Entertainment (CSE: FANS), GameCo is able to provide casinos with a powerful and flexible plug-and-play esports betting solution that integrates a betting platform, data and video streaming services, and odds plus risk management. iGameCo offers the only fully managed esports betting platform for regulated U.S. markets in which casinos and sportsbooks have a low cost, low risk solution to offer esports betting to their existing and new customers.

In April, GameCo partnered with GRID, an innovative esports data platform, to bring GRID’s industry-leading esports data and streaming solution with official and exclusive coverage of up to 80% of the leading esports competitions into GameCo’s robust VGM™ offerings. GRID’s data platform includes unprecedented real-time feeds of official data, non-delayed streams, state-of-the-art scoreboard and visualizations, and a range of services designed to unlock the potential of esports for casinos and sportsbooks. GRID leverages direct partnerships with game publishers and tournament organizers to provide customers with this unmatched product suite.

Askott Entertainment, a Vancouver based software development company, will provide its one of a kind esports and iGaming technology, Chameleon Gaming Platform, as part of iGameCo’s full service esports solution. As its name suggests, Chameleon is a flexible and fully customizable white label platform designed for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Of all U.S. consumers that engage in gambling and betting 27% already watch esports at least occasionally (Source: NewZoo) and Askott’s platform includes modules that can be turned on or off to provide a custom experience for each bookmaker. Features include pre-match esports betting, in-play esports betting, live stream betting, daily fantasy, as well as casino style games of skill and chance with esports and video game themes.

The third piece of iGameCo’s full service esports betting solution is the odds and risk management service through 10Star, a company that supplies sportsbook operators in regulated markets. Through this partnership, 10Star will provide its esports trading feed and risk management suggestions for a full managed trading service for iGameCo’s sportsbook solution. iGameCo will be able to offer pre-match odds, pricing for real-time in-play betting, as well as robust risk management to ensure the maximum margins for casino and sportsbook partners.

“We’re proud to lead the industry forward by providing a truly end-to-end, fully managed solution for casinos and sportsbooks in the U.S. looking to capture a piece of the exploding esports betting opportunity,” said Blaine Graboyes, co-founder and CEO of GameCo. “We‘ve recently seen the gaming and esports categories skyrocket in popularity particularly among younger, untapped audiences, and now is the time for casino operators to act and set the stage for the future of sports gambling.”

While the growth in the esports industry has been significant, it is still only a $1.1 billion market with $175 million in consumer spending (Source: NewZoo). The rest of the esports revenue pie is from corporate spending on sponsorship, advertising, and media rights. However, the esports betting market is estimated to have a $17 billion handle in 2020, which is 75 times the consumer spending in the esports industry. Clearly, esports betting is where video game and esports fans want to spend their money and iGameCo is positioned to capture and deliver the opportunity to casinos and sportsbooks in the U.S.

Industry stakeholders estimate in-play betting represents over 50% of all esports betting (Source: Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC) and iGameCo’s integrated solution is uniquely positioned to allow casinos and sportsbooks to integrate esports betting at every level of play, including pre-match and in-play betting. Powered by the real-time data feeds from GRID, iGameCo’s partners can then choose whether they require the platform or managed trading services providing a turnkey solution.

About GameCo

GameCo LLC is the foremost innovator and trailblazer in creating new, differentiated gaming products and experiences which are driving the growth in the digital and retail regulated casino industries. The inventor of the world’s first skill-based Video Game Gambling Machine (VGM™), GameCo’s omnichannel land-based and online platform combines the fun and interactivity of video games with the thrill and anticipation of gambling. The company’s patent-pending GamersEdge™ technology allows a player’s skill and strategy to impact the payout and winnings, while maintaining similar economics for the casino as traditional slots. Through its Video Game Gambling™ platform and gaming licenses in dozens of jurisdictions, GameCo enables game developers and publishers to distribute and monetize video games into the licensed gaming market and enables operators to attract and engage new, different customers. GameCo offers a wide portfolio of casino, sports, and core game genres in both single player and esports-style multiplayer formats for retail casinos, and through the iGameCo brand, for digital casinos with iGaming, and esports betting. GameCo produces games together with an extensive worldwide Game Developer Network and with brand licenses from major studios and celebrities, such as Steve Aoki from DJ Kid Millionaire LTD., “SOULCALIBUR™II” with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., and Star Trek with CBS Consumer Products, Inc.

GameCo LLC is privately held and headquartered in Las Vegas with additional offices in New York City. GameCo is currently licensed to operate in more than twenty gaming jurisdictions, including Nevada. For the latest GameCo news, please visit http://GameCo.com or follow the company on Twitter at twitter.com/GameCoLLC.