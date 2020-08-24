Anson-Tsang-wins-second-WSOP-bracelet

Two years after winning a WSOP bracelet in Pot Limit Omaha, Anson Tsang has won his second WSOP bracelet in Event #68 of this extended yet online 2020 World Series of Poker.

With a massive 2,315 entries, the $500-entry no limit hold’em Deepstack event on GGPoker ended with Anson Tsang top of the pile again, this time winning a massive $1,099,625 after he got the better of Mohaiman Ashrafee heads-up.

Tsang has now cashed a dozen times across this series of WSOP events on both WSOP.com and GGPoker and has three times that number of cashes in Las Vegas and at King’s Casino in Rozvadov where he won that 2018 bracelet.

This time around, some of the players to join Tsang in the money included some of the world biggest names. GGPoker ambassador Daniel Negreanu made the money, as did partypoker’s Joao Vieira and popular poker player Vanessa Kade. Tsang, however, was always around the top of the leaderboard and headed into the nine-handed final table as one of eight nationalities, including players from countries as far flung as Bangladesh, Israel, Mexico and Japan.

When the final table started, Tsang had the lead and with a lot more entries than in 2018 when he outlasted 186 others in the €2,200-entry Pot Limit Omaha event that formed part of the World Series of Poker Europe festival, went on the attack with his big stack from the off.

After Stephen Holford managed to survive an all-in and call to double back into contention, Eder Campana from Brazil was all-in and at risk with the best hand of ace-four, but Tsang had made the call with nine-ten and flopped a straight to reduce the field to eight.

Holford, bolstered by his double-up, turned executioner as his ace-king was plenty enough to dominate Nobuaki Sasaki to death, as the Japanese went down with ace-queen.

Mexican player Marc Carola busted in 7th place, before Australian player Malcolm Trayner departed in 6th place. They were followed to the digital rail by Won Soon Heong after he busted with a suited eight-seven, Holford’s ace-king too strong. Tsang, perhaps sensing that he needed to ramp up the pressure on his opponents, then went on something of a tear-up, taking care of Israeli player Amir Dvir.

Holford had enjoyed a stirring run to the final three, but would go no further, his ace-seven all-in running into the brick wall of Bangladeshi player Mohaiman Ashrafee, whose ace-queen saw him go into the heads-up battle instead of the British player.

Heads-up was an imbalanced duel, Tsang going into it with a big lead, but it lasted over half hour, and ultimately was decidedly by a deciding cool hand. Ashrafee was shorter than his opponent and oved all-in with queen-jack, but Tsang held king-queen and when he flopped the nut straight, it was all over and Tsang was a double WSOP bracelet winner.

WSOP 2020 Online Series Event #68 Final Table Results: