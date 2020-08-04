Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson purchases the XFL: Will he play too?

It’s difficult not to love that glorious SOB Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – is there anything that the man can’t do? If you were a fan of the HBO Ballers, then it’s a case of life imitating art. The Rock purchased the XFL from WWE boss Vince McMahon for only $15 million. The former wrestler turned movie star partnered with investment firm Redbird Capital Partners and ex-wife Danny Garcia to acquire the XFL in a bankruptcy auc’tion.

Johnson confirmed the acquisition on Twitter

“With my trailblazing partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital, we have acquired the XFL.” Johnson tweeted. “With gratitude and passion, I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our XFL brand. Excited to create something special for the fans.”

With my trail blazing partner @DanyGarciaCo & Red Bird Capital, we have acquired the XFL.

With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand.

Excited to create something special for the fans! #XFL #fullcircle pic.twitter.com/LprJ6HjglD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2020

The XFL was started in 2001 to rival the global appeal of the NFL. The league lasted a single season and shut down for 18 years before Vince McMahon attempted to breathe life back into the defunct code. The XFL suffered the same fate once again when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The league was suspended after five weeks and McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.

XFL president Jeffrey Pollack confirmed the sale, subject to approval from the bankruptcy court:

“This is a Hollywood ending which is subject to bankruptcy court approval, XFL president said to our sale process and the start of a fantastic new beginning for the XFL with the best possible ownership group going forward.”

“We are grateful for today’s outcome. This is a Hollywood ending to our sale process and it is an exciting new chapter for the league. Dwayne, Dany and Gerry are a dream team ownership group and the XFL is in the best possible hands going forward.” Jeffrey Pollack, #XFL President — XFLBoard.com (@xflboard) August 3, 2020

The acquisition will be a bold attempt to revive a league that has been a poisoned chalice in U.S. sports. The XFL had decent ratings in the pre-COVID period,thanks to some hybrid rules designed to speed up the game.

History has proven that it’s been difficult to challenge the global dominance of the NFL. Johnson will be hoping that his new shiny league will follow in the footsteps of the Fast and the Furious franchise, rather than end up like the Tooth Fairy.

But will the league ever actually do anything again? And will Johnson suit up to gain a bit of publicity? MyBookie has the odds for us:

Will ‘The Rock’ play a game in the XFL?

Yes +500

No -1200

Will the XFL play a game in 2021?

Yes +300

No -500

Will the XFL play a game in 2022?

Yes +155

No -220

Will the XFL play a game in 2023?

Yes +300

No -500