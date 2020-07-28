Jamal Adams heads to Seahawks as Jets look long-term

Jamal Adams was on the fence for a move for a very long time. Pundits didn’t know if he would move or not, let alone fans, or even the club themselves.

Finally, after much speculation, Adams has indeed made the switch from New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Defensive Back, who has one of the best records in the division with 75 tackles in 2019, along with 6.5 sacks, made his second Pro Bowl and All-Pro first team in the last season he enjoyed with the Jets.

Adams has been traded – pending successful completion of the requisite physical checks – for safety option Bradley McDougald, a 1st Round and 3rd Round pick in 2021 as well as a 2022 1st Round pick too. Quite a deal – for both sides. While The Jets have looked to the next season, the Seahawks are hoping that Adams can make them the NFL team to beat in 2020.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a statement published on NFL.com, “This trade provides us with a unique opportunity to improve our team with multiple first round picks in each of the next two years and the flexibility to continue to build this team for the future. As I have always said, my job is to listen to calls and this offer was one we could not ignore.”

Under the sometimes-erratic tutelage of Pete Carroll in Seattle, Adams will be expected to improve an already heavily-tipped team who will be looking for major honours in this delayed, pandemic-affected NFL season. The ‘Hawks haven’t won the NFL since their astonishing 43-8 demolition of the Denver Broncos in 2013 and while The Jets’ split on regular season wins is at 6.5, The Seattle Seahawks are just 5/4 to achieve over 9.5 regular season wins.

Adams may have helped The Jets in the long term, but in the short-term, he may well have put himself in a position to win the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. Only time and the impossibly exciting NFL season to come will tell.