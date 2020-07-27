WSOP Round-Up: Five more events feature a Double Bink for Binger

The weekend was packed with World Series events, with the latest winners each eagerly awaiting the arrival of their WSOP gold when a FedEx drop brings home the bracelet this week.

But who won and how did they do it? Let’s take a look back at Event #22- #26.

Event #22

Allan Cheung took down Event #22 for a top prize of $120,082 as a field of 1,579 saw Cheung beat Myles Kotler to the bracelet, which would have been heartbreaking for Kotler, with the popular player also finishing runner-up in Event #18 too.

It was Cheung’s fourth cash of an exciting series so far for the New Yorker, and he wasn’t alone in being a recognized pro who made the money. Anthony Zinno cashed yet again, finishing 93rd for $1,065 from the $500 buy-in, with Daniel Negreanu (32nd for $2,913.25) and Mike Matusow (10th for $7,247) both running deep.

WSOP 2020 Online Series Event #22 Final Table Results:

Place Player Prize 1st Allan Cheung $120,083 2nd Myles Kotler $74,039 3rd Brian Altman $53,291 4th Daniel Buzgon $38,725 5th Terrell Cheatham $28,493 6th Louie Valderrama $21,174 7th Derek Salgals $15,916 8th Kara Denning $12,079 9th Robert Natividad $9,308

Event #23

This $500-entry NLHE Knockout event saw 1,452 players pitch up to win the bracelet and after 11 hours of play, it was New Jersey native Raymond Avant who took the win and $93,776 as the top prize.

Avant had never even cashed in the World Series of Poker before, so it marked a unique victory this series. He had some really tough competition at the final table too, ousting Scott Epstein heads-up, avoiding the clutches Ryan Torgersen, who finished 3rd for $41,243 and Upeshka De Silva, who ended in 4th place, the former WSOP bracelet winner losing his short-stack with ace-king against the nine-deuce call from Epstein.

With cashes for former WSOP Main Event winner Greg Raymer (191st for $574), Daniel Negreanu (25th for $2,770) and Anthony Conte (10th for $5,436), Avant’s victory came in an event with great players there until the end, all the more reason to celebrate for the man himself.

WSOP 2020 Online Series Event #23 Final Table Results:

Place Player Prize 1st Raymond Avant $93,776 2nd Scott Epstein $58,074 3rd Ryan Torgersen $41,243 4th Upeshka De Silva $29,690 5th Byung Jun Kim $21,693 6th Zachary Grech $15,995 7th Dilip Kumar Natarajan $12,023 8th Michael O’Brien $9,095 9th Dan Zack $7,004

Event #24

Nick Binger won his second WSOP bracelet in the $400-entry NLHE event which was in an 8-Max format. With 2,407 entries to outlast, Binger would have one of the toughest missions to complete to win the bracelet, even when it came to heads-up, but his remarkable triumph heralded one of the popular professional’s greatest days in the game.

Plenty of big names were in the money and running deep as Ali Imsirovic (82nd for $1,300), Mike Matusow (30th for $3,380) and Jordan Spurlin (9th for $11,009) all got close to the final table but didn’t quite make it.

Once there, Matt Berkey was unlucky to bust with ace-ten against king-queen as he slid out of contention in 7th place for $18,638. It looked for much of the table that Ryan Leng would add to his stellar reputation, especially since he went into the heads-up against Binger with a 4:1 chip lead. That evaporated, however, and when Binger took the lead, he got it in with king-eight against Leng’s pocket nines. A king on the flop sealed the bracelet win for Binger at Leng’s expense and earned him a whopping $133,413 in prize money, with Leng taking $82,440 for finishing as runner-up.

WSOP 2020 Online Series Event #24 Final Table Results:

Place Player Prize 1st Nick Binger $133,413 2nd Ryan Leng $82,440 3rd Philip Beesley $60,161 4th Ian Waldron $44,298 5th Mark Bansemar $32,941 6th Norman Michalek $24,706 7th Matt Berkey $18,638 8th Christian Calcano $14,217

You can watch how Nick Binger won his second WSOP bracelet in full right here, with some fantastic commentary from David Tuchman.

width="1130" height="630" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Event #25

On Sunday, it was the turn of Nicholas Kiley to win a WSOP bracelet, as he topped a field of 2,155 entries to win $149,244 of a prizepool that fell a shade shy of a million dollars.

Costing $500 to enter, the NLHE ‘Summer Saver’ saw Kiley do more than that, more than doubling his live tournament earnings in one online event and winning his first WSOP bracelet.

While players such as Brian Rast (87th for $1,454), Joe McKeehen (57th for $2,230) and Ryan Bambrick (13th for $7,467) all excelled themselves, it was the popular Matt Berkey who many would have expected to win. Instead, he finished 5th for $36,851.

Kiley beat Guo Liang Chen heads-up after coming back from a slight chip deficit to take home the six-figure prize.

WSOP 2020 Online Series Event #25 Final Table Results:

Place Player Prize 1st Nicholas Kiley $149,245 2nd Guo Liang Chen $92,223 3rd Weiyi Mo $67,301 4th Stephen Russo $49,554 5th Matt Berkey $36,851 6th Kevin Calenzo $27,638 7th ‘Daddyp69’ $20,850 8th Michael Policastro $15,904 9th Ofir Mor $12,316

Event #26

Ethan Yau took down Event #26, the $500-entry Grande Finale, as he finished as the winner in a tournament entered by 2,502 1,677 players who then added on a whopping 825 re-entries.

With players such as the previously-decorated Nick Binger (214th for $1,013), Chris Moorman (153rd for $1,351) and Daniel Negreanu (92nd for $1,576) all getting into the money without threatening the outright victory, it was left to a final table which included players such as Jason Scott and David Kim to battle for the bracelet.

Yau took it down, the comparatively inexperienced player at the table toppling Brian Patrick heads-up. While Yau won $164,494, Patrick would have to settle for $101,669.

WSOP 2020 Online Series Event #26 Final Table Results:

Place Player Prize 1st Ethan Yau $164,494 2nd Brian Patrick $101,669 3rd Mohammad Mufti $74,647 4th Blake Whittington $55,282 5th David Kim $41,321 6th Jason Scott $31,075 7th Matt Iles $23,531 8th Joon Kim $18,014 9th Michael Guzzardi $13,961

You can watch exactly how the 22-year-old YouTube won the event with his YouTube stream showing all the fun of Event #26 from his perspective.