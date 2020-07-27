Poker

WSOP Round-Up: Five more events feature a Double Bink for Binger

By Paul Seaton
The weekend was packed with World Series events, with the latest winners each eagerly awaiting the arrival of their WSOP gold when a FedEx drop brings home the bracelet this week.  

But who won and how did they do it? Let’s take a look back at Event #22- #26.  

Event #22 

Allan Cheung took down Event #22 for a top prize of $120,082 as a field of 1,579 saw Cheung beat Myles Kotler to the bracelet, which would have been heartbreaking for Kotler, with the popular player also finishing runner-up in Event #18 too.  

It was Cheung’s fourth cash of an exciting series so far for the New Yorker, and he wasn’t alone in being a recognized pro who made the money. Anthony Zinno cashed yet again, finishing 93rd for $1,065 from the $500 buy-in, with Daniel Negreanu (32nd for $2,913.25) and Mike Matusow (10th for $7,247) both running deep.  

WSOP 2020 Online Series Event #22 Final Table Results:  

Place 

Player 

 Prize 

1st 

Allan Cheung 

$120,083 

2nd 

Myles Kotler 

$74,039 

3rd 

Brian Altman 

$53,291 

4th 

Daniel Buzgon 

$38,725 

5th 

Terrell Cheatham 

$28,493 

6th 

Louie Valderrama 

$21,174 

7th 

Derek Salgals 

$15,916 

8th 

Kara Denning 

$12,079 

9th 

Robert Natividad 

$9,308 

 Event #23 

This $500-entry NLHE Knockout event saw 1,452 players pitch up to win the bracelet and after 11 hours of play, it was New Jersey native Raymond Avant who took the win and $93,776 as the top prize.  

Avant had never even cashed in the World Series of Poker before, so it marked a unique victory this series. He had some really tough competition at the final table too, ousting Scott Epstein heads-up, avoiding the clutches Ryan Torgersen, who finished 3rd for $41,243 and Upeshka De Silva, who ended in 4th place, the former WSOP bracelet winner losing his short-stack with ace-king against the nine-deuce call from Epstein.  

With cashes for former WSOP Main Event winner Greg Raymer (191st for $574), Daniel Negreanu (25th for $2,770) and Anthony Conte (10th for $5,436), Avant’s victory came in an event with great players there until the end, all the more reason to celebrate for the man himself.  

WSOP 2020 Online Series Event #23 Final Table Results:  

Place 

Player 

Prize 

1st 

Raymond Avant 

$93,776 

2nd 

Scott Epstein 

$58,074 

3rd 

Ryan Torgersen 

$41,243 

4th 

Upeshka De Silva 

$29,690 

5th 

Byung Jun Kim 

$21,693 

6th 

Zachary Grech 

$15,995 

7th 

Dilip Kumar Natarajan 

$12,023 

8th 

Michael O’Brien 

$9,095 

9th 

Dan Zack 

$7,004 

Event #24 

Nick Binger won his second WSOP bracelet in the $400-entry NLHE event which was in an 8-Max format. With 2,407 entries to outlast, Binger would have one of the toughest missions to complete to win the bracelet, even when it came to heads-up, but his remarkable triumph heralded one of the popular professional’s greatest days in the game. 

Plenty of big names were in the money and running deep as Ali Imsirovic (82nd for $1,300), Mike Matusow (30th for $3,380) and Jordan Spurlin (9th for $11,009) all got close to the final table but didn’t quite make it.  

Once there, Matt Berkey was unlucky to bust with ace-ten against king-queen as he slid out of contention in 7th place for $18,638. It looked for much of the table that Ryan Leng would add to his stellar reputation, especially since he went into the heads-up against Binger with a 4:1 chip lead. That evaporated, however, and when Binger took the lead, he got it in with king-eight against Leng’s pocket nines. A king on the flop sealed the bracelet win for Binger at Leng’s expense and earned him a whopping $133,413 in prize money, with Leng taking $82,440 for finishing as runner-up. 

WSOP 2020 Online Series Event #24 Final Table Results:  

Place 

Player 

Prize 

1st 

Nick Binger 

$133,413 

2nd 

Ryan Leng 

$82,440 

3rd 

Philip Beesley 

$60,161 

4th 

Ian Waldron 

$44,298 

5th 

Mark Bansemar 

$32,941 

6th 

Norman Michalek 

$24,706 

7th 

Matt Berkey 

$18,638 

8th 

Christian Calcano 

$14,217 

You can watch how Nick Binger won his second WSOP bracelet in full right here, with some fantastic commentary from David Tuchman.  

Event #25 

On Sunday, it was the turn of Nicholas Kiley to win a WSOP bracelet, as he topped a field of 2,155 entries to win $149,244 of a prizepool that fell a shade shy of a million dollars.  

Costing $500 to enter, the NLHE ‘Summer Saver’ saw Kiley do more than that, more than doubling his live tournament earnings in one online event and winning his first WSOP bracelet.  

While players such as Brian Rast (87th for $1,454), Joe McKeehen (57th for $2,230) and Ryan Bambrick (13th for $7,467) all excelled themselves, it was the popular Matt Berkey who many would have expected to win. Instead, he finished 5th for $36,851.  

Kiley beat Guo Liang Chen heads-up after coming back from a slight chip deficit to take home the six-figure prize.  

WSOP 2020 Online Series Event #25 Final Table Results:  

Place 

Player 

Prize 

1st 

Nicholas Kiley 

$149,245 

2nd 

Guo Liang Chen 

$92,223 

3rd 

Weiyi Mo 

$67,301 

4th 

Stephen Russo 

$49,554 

5th 

Matt Berkey 

$36,851 

6th 

Kevin Calenzo 

$27,638 

7th 

‘Daddyp69’ 

$20,850 

8th 

Michael Policastro 

$15,904 

9th 

Ofir Mor 

$12,316 

Event #26  

Ethan Yau took down Event #26, the $500-entry Grande Finale, as he finished as the winner in a tournament entered by 2,502 1,677 players who then added on a whopping 825 re-entries.   

With players such as the previously-decorated Nick Binger (214th for $1,013), Chris Moorman (153rd for $1,351) and Daniel Negreanu (92nd for $1,576) all getting into the money without threatening the outright victory, it was left to a final table which included players such as Jason Scott and David Kim to battle for the bracelet.  

Yau took it down, the comparatively inexperienced player at the table toppling Brian Patrick heads-up. While Yau won $164,494, Patrick would have to settle for $101,669.  

WSOP 2020 Online Series Event #26 Final Table Results:  

Place 

Player 

Prize 

1st 

Ethan Yau 

$164,494 

2nd 

Brian Patrick 

$101,669 

3rd 

Mohammad Mufti 

$74,647 

4th 

Blake Whittington 

$55,282 

5th 

David Kim 

$41,321 

6th 

Jason Scott 

$31,075 

7th 

Matt Iles 

$23,531 

8th 

Joon Kim

$18,014

9th

Michael Guzzardi

$13,961

You can watch exactly how the 22-year-old YouTube won the event with his YouTube stream showing all the fun of Event #26 from his perspective.   