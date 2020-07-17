Virginia inches closer to regulated sports gambling, casinos

Virginia continues to put together the necessary framework to bring both casinos and legal sports gambling to the state. Expanded gambling has been a hot issue this year, mostly because of COVID-19, and voters could see ballot entries this November to determine whether or not casinos should be allowed. One step in the drawn-out process has been taken, with the Virginia Lottery giving preliminary approval to four developers looking to establish a presence in the state. At the same time, draft rules for the launch of sports gambling have also been finalized by the entity.

Officials with the Virginia Lottery have paved the way for casino developers to consider casinos in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, and Portsmouth. However, they make it clear that this in no way means that the companies need to start moving bulldozers into the areas. Kevin Hall, the executive director of the Virginia Lottery, was quoted by media outlet WAVY as saying, “Pre-certification should not be viewed as an endorsement of a specific proposal or of any city’s choice of a preferred casino partner. It also does not represent a guarantee that a casino license ultimately will be awarded.”

So far, Rush Street Gaming, Hard Rock International and the Pamunkey native Indian tribe have all expressed interest in bringing gambling venues to Virginia residents. Whether this happens will depend, partly, on how voters respond to their respective city ballot entries this November. The companies will also be put through the wringer next year when the Virginia Lottery scrutinizes their operations and approve emergency casino regulations, should voters say yes.

The Lottery has also successfully completed its take on how sports gambling will be introduced. It presented draft regulations this past Wednesday that will now be open for public input before the final regulations are implemented on September 15 – just after the anticipated start of the NFL regular season. If the coronavirus doesn’t cause any changes, the season kicks off on September 10 when the defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the Houston Texans.

Among the items included in the regulations, wagers will be allowed on both professional and college sports, except on Virginia teams, and as many as 12 licenses will be issued for mobile sportsbooks. Official league data will have to be used by the sportsbooks – at a cost paid to the leagues – for in-play action, and sportsbooks will have to give up 15% of their revenue to the state.

Given the current economic depression caused by the coronavirus, there’s a good chance that voters will sign off on the state’s gambling expansion efforts this fall. The legalization of the casinos and sports gambling will mean more revenue and more jobs to Virginia and some of its hardest-hit cities, including Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond. These are the only five areas that will be allowed to host a casino.