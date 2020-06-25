California politician may have accepted casino chips for favors

Jose Huizar’s wife and four children are the recipients of the big black badge of disgrace. Soon, when asked what their father does for a living, the city councilman’s children might have to stand up and announce that he’s in jail for abusing his position and accepting bribes, including casino gambling chips, in exchange for political favors. What a wonderful legacy to leave.

Jose Huizar is a soon-to-be-former city councilman in Los Angeles who has now been charged for reportedly running a scheme that allowed certain companies, including real estate developers, to provide certain cash considerations in exchange for his assistance in getting permits and approvals. His plot included receiving almost anything of value, including cash, casino chips and travel, to boost a lavish lifestyle. In return, he would assert his political power on City Hall in order to speed up applications or give companies priority over others.

In a press release distributed by the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California Tuesday, the 51-year-old Huizar had been arrested that day by the FBI and charged with federal racketeering. He was to make an appearance in court that same afternoon and had been taken in without incident from his home in Boyle Heights. The politician can now only sit back and watch what happens as his 15-year career as a City Councilman along with his family, are put under the microscope.

US Attorney Nick Hanna says in the statement, “This case pulled back the curtain on rampant corruption at City Hall. Councilman Huizar violated the public trust to a staggering degree, allegedly soliciting and accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from multiple sources over many years. Using the power of his office to approve or stall large building projects, Huizar worked through a web of other corrupt city officials, lobbyists, consultants and developers to line his pockets and maintain his hold on Council District 14, which he turned into a money-making criminal enterprise that shaped the development landscape in Los Angeles.”

Huizar had, for a number of years, chaired LA’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee, which gave him access to deep-pocketed developers looking to capitalize quickly on LA’s huge real estate growth. That was apparently too tempting a situation to ignore, so he launched his criminal enterprise. Joining him were a former deputy mayor and GM of the LA Department of Building and Safety, who wasn’t identified in the press release; former special assistant to Huizar, George Esparza; and a real estate development consultant, George Chiang. Esparza and Chiang have already pled guilty to violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Huizar is said to have received from several individuals at least $1.5 million in cash or other assets that included Las Vegas casino chips, travel in private airplanes, stays in luxury villas (one of which goes for $38,000 a night) and more. The Attorney’s Office makes it a point to highlight that a criminal complaint only contains allegations that a crime had been committed, and that the accused is entitled to his or her day in court. However, if Huizar is found guilty, he’s looking at as many as 20 years behind bars.

Paul Delacourt, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, adds in the release, “Mr. Huizar was busy enjoying the fruits of his alleged corruption while his criminal enterprise sold the city to the highest bidder behind the backs of taxpayers. As we continue to investigate this case, we urge residents, business owners and city employees to come forward with information about bribery and illegal practices in government. The FBI relies on the cooperation of others to build cases that successfully root out corruption in order to restore integrity in public office.”