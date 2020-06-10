dana-white-to-step-into-the-octagon

UFC president Dana What has accepted the challenge to step into the octagon and face ESPN’s Dan Le Batard. Things got heated when White appeared on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,” with the pair trading barbs.

The interview ended with Le Batard throwing out the challenge of a charity bout in the octagon against the UFC President. White has not only accepted, but pledged $250,000 to charity for the match-up. While Le Batard won’t fill the void of the recently retired Conor McGregor, the ESPN commentator has vowed to make a counteroffer this week.

You're on the clock, @LeBatardShow.@danawhite told @michaeleaves he'd pledge $250k for a charity fight against ESPN's Dan Le Batard 😬 pic.twitter.com/nXksP3it0X — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 6, 2020

The bout was Le Batard’s idea after the ESPN host had grilled White over the low pay of his UFC fighters.

“I would like to fight you, though,” Le Batard said. “How do you think that would end up going, you and me? Can we do that for charity? Can we raise a bunch of money for charity?

The UFC President has upped the ante, and it remains to be seen if Le Batard will make good on the wager. The move comes at a time when the UFC finds itself under siege from within. The organisation was rocked by the retirement announcement of Conor McGregor, and White has pay disputes with Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal.

Jones took to Twitter, taking aim at White:

I’m not even asking for backpay for ripping me off throughout my entire 20s. Just wanted to be treated fair moving forward — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 8, 2020

Welterweight Masivdal leant his support to Jones. The Cuban-American fighter has asked for a contract release from the UFC after an ongoing dispute over the contract payments to UFC fighters.

“I don’t agree with these numbers, so let’s do something about it.”@GamebredFighter told @Kenny_Mayne he respects Dana White as a businessman, but has to "look out for the future of [his] family." (via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/pmwEBG6HJY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 7, 2020

According to the New York Post, UFC fighters received less than 16 percent of the promotion’s total revenue in 2019. While Jones and Masvidal have talked of following McGregor into retirement, White remains unfazed by losing more of his fighters.

“If these guys want to sit out and retire right now, or anybody feels uncomfortable in any way, shape or form with what’s going on, you don’t have to fight,” White said.