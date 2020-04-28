GG Poker Announces $100 Million WSOP Super Circuit Series Schedule

POKER

Taking on the biggest poker brands is nothing new in poker. In fact, it’s virtually a yearly declaration by whoever comes into the shark pool next, hoping to swim hard and survive.

“The fastest-growing poker tour on the planet” is common. Players who join a new brand speak of “making poker fun again” a lot, too.

The crib notes on that early bluster is that by default any new site has zero players, so it will naturally grow faster than any other poker brand once it starts getting players. Oh, and poker has always been fun, no matter what Kevin Hart tells you.

What it always comes down to with a new poker brand is how quickly they are prepared to back up the hype with big guarantees and prizepools that offer players a realistic alternative to what and where they already play.

It’s fair to say that with a record-breaking $100 million in guarantees and a partnership with the World Series of Poker, GG Poker have achieved exactly that very early in their growth.

Everyone is going to want to play the forthcoming WSOP Super Circuit Series, not least because in the absence of the live-action Las Vegas all-singing, all-dancing WSOP, the online version will have to do. To that end, the WSOP putting up $100 million in guarantees is huge news, and GG Poker are beyond thrilled to be hosting the series.

Running from May 3rd to May 31st inclusive, there are 595 events in total, and with the previous biggest online festival being PokerStars’ $85m guarantee SCOOP, the new record stands at $100 million and belongs to GG Poker.

There are 18 Super Circuit WSOP Ring events, ranging in buy-in from $50 right up to $25,000. The highlights of those include the first ring event, which will raise money for COVID-19 Charities, and has a $1 million guarantee with $111 of each $1,111 buy-in being donated to the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force.

Many other WSOP Ring events are phased tournaments with multiple starting days, but the High Roller Championship is the one with the biggest guarantee, with $10 million up for grabs and that massive $25,000 buy-in. The 17th WSOP Ring event is the $1,000-entry Main Event, which takes place between May 10th and 31st. That event has a $5 million guarantee and again has multiple starting days. With two invitations up for grabs to the $1,000,000 freeroll too, it’s going to be a busy time on GG Poker.

Head of Poker for GG, Jean-Christophe Antoine put out the following statement:

“GGPoker is the first and only poker room to guarantee at least $100,000,000 in cash prizes in a single tournament series — our WSOP Super Circuit Online Series is a game-changer in the world of poker. There’s so much to play for at GGPoker this May: oodles of big prizes, 18 WSOP Circuit gold rings and a whole lot of tournament glory.”

Ty Stewart, the Executive Director of World Series of Poker was equally enthused about the events to come.

“GGPoker just seriously raised the bar,” he said. “We’re tremendously proud to see that GGPoker’s first international WSOP-C series will sit amongst the biggest online events of all time.”

If you’re unable to play the COVID-19 Charity Event but still want to donate to the life-saving Nevada Task Force, you can do so right here.

Here are the details for all 18 WSOP Super Circuit Ring events.

Event Date Time (UTC) Tournament Guarantee Buy-in 1 3rd May 6:00 pm COVID Charity Event $1,000,000 $1,111 2 3rd May 7:00 pm Kick-Off $500,000 $50 3 5th May 6:00 pm Deepstack Bounty Hunters $500,000 $210 4 10th May 1:00 pm Monster Stack $500,000 $200 5 10th May 7:00 pm BIG $500 $2,000,000 $500 6 12th May 6:00 pm Deepstack Bounty Hunters $500,000 $210 7 17th May 1:00 pm Monster Stack $500,000 $200 8 17th May 6:00 pm High Roller Championship $10,000,000 $25,000 9 17th May 7:00 pm Mini Main Event $1,000,000 $100 10 17th May 8:00 pm PLO High Roller Championship $1,000,000 $10,000 11 19th May 6:00 pm Deepstack Bounty Hunters $500,000 $210 12 24th May 1:00 pm Monster Stack $500,000 $200 13 24th May 7:00 pm Colossus $2,000,000 $400 14 26th May 6:00 pm Deepstack Bounty Hunters $500,000 $210 15 31st May 1:00 pm Monster Stack $500,000 $200 16 31st May 7:00 pm PLO Main Event $1,000,000 $1,000 17 31st May 7:00 pm Main Event $5,000,000 $1,000 18 31st May 10:00 pm The Closer $500,000 $500

