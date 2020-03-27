Mike Postle motions to dismiss his case but could it be the ultimate bluff?

POKER

The Mike Postle case has rumbled on through the turn of the year in poker and just when you thought it might be over, Coronavirus came along. That makes court appearances all the more unlikely, with the number of cases dropped due to illness on the rise.

Mike Postle would appear to have filed a motion to dismiss his case.

We say ‘appear’ because the official court document appeared via Rounder Life in an odd way. You can take a look at the official report yourself right here.

While on the face of it, this isn’t a shocking revelation, Postle’s claim that it’s going to be impossible to prove that he cheated due to the lack of specific evidence rather than general consensus is a weak-looking argument. That is unless you take into consideration that the burden of proof is always on proving guilt rather than innocence, which is assumed from the get-go. This is already the route that Stones Gambling Hall – the venue where Postle’s alleged misdemeanours are said to have occurred – has taken the same stance.

It’s almost of case of a naughty child challenging the parent to prove that their fingerprints are on the bleach that just fell out of kitchen cupboard, but which parent has time to dust for prints?

The question that begs asking, however, is why the court documents which should be private have been leaked via a site Postle has previously had links to.

The motion as it looks, was filed to the United States District Court in the Eastern District of California and is dated March 24th.

Postle’s assertions that the accusations against him are too indefinite is a tricky line to argue against. Almost as difficult as check-raise bluffing someone if they had knowledge of your hole-cards, for example. Or as impossible as bluffing someone off the flop if they knew they had blockers to your outs via a bone-conducting microphone in their baseball cap or something crazy like that.

Postle states via the document that, “The conclusion that a winning gambler is cheating is a non sequitur, though undoubtedly a common one among losing gamblers.”

It’s like he’s trying to dig out the players he won money from, despite dozens of people accusing him of cheating to do so.

The lawyer for the plaintiffs – and there are so many of them, any eventual court case would look a lot like a WWE Royal Rumble but featuring poker players instead of wrestlers – Mac Verstandig, thinks something is up judging by his tweet:

It is peculiar @RounderLife has obtained Postle's motion, filed "late this afternoon." Counsel were e-mailed copies earlier today; it has not been docketed, hence no clerical stamp appearing thereupon. I'll forbear from commenting on the motion itself. https://t.co/yJXd06ydcG — Mac VerStandig (@mac_verstandig) March 25, 2020

Postle’s claim to be lucky should be brought under the scrutiny of the sheer implausibility of the odds, because as many have a calculated, the chances of him doing what he did legally and lawfully to win that amount of times against so many people – while remaining loyal to the stakes of $1/$1 at Stones Gambling Hall specifically when on live streams, let’s not forget – are astronomical. Postle seems to be relying on the fact that they are not impossible, no matter how small that percentage of possibility is.

In the Rounder Life post, however, Postle’s email address reveals that he may well be behind the listing itself. So how can we take Postle’s piece? A veiled threat to his accusers that they’ll never prove he got away with cheating? A warning shot across the bows for what will be an impossible to disprove defense?

However you view the document, one thing is for sure. Mike Postle – like a cockroach – just doesn’t seem to want to go away quietly and admit fault, even in an era of a global pandemic.

Comments