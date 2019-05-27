CGS 2019 – A niche market with unlimited potential!

PRESS RELEASES

The 3rd Annual Cyprus Gaming Show (CGS) concluded on the 21st of May 2019 at the Hilton Cyprus in Nicosia, capital of Cyprus. The event attracted key operators and industry stakeholders from across the globe and provided valuable insights through keynote presentations and panels as well as engaging networking opportunities.

Each year Eventus International aims to unite the online and offline industry in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean markets. The 3rd Annual Cyprus Gaming Show, which attracted major operators such as Megabet Plus and Parimatch, has provided software providers, payment solutions service providers and relevant stakeholders such as BetConstruct, Digitain, ECOMMPAY, Digital Choo, Quazard Uncharted Gaming, Infocredit Group, Russian Media Group and others, the opportunity to grow within the Eastern Mediterranean gaming market. We hope to continue to grow the iGaming market in this region for the years to come.” – Yudi Soetjiptadi, Managing Director, Eventus International

The event kicked off with a warm welcome from the chairperson, David Schollenberger, Director, Policy and Compliance of Cyprus National Gaming & Casino Supervision Commission. David set the scene for the next two days by highlighting the key challenges and opportunities in the Cyprus market. After his opening remarks, he handed over to the first speaker and the event was underway.

Insightful presentations and a vast array of thought-provoking panels followed over the course of the first day of #CGS2019.

Nick Tofiluk, Chief Executive of Cyprus National Gaming & Casino Supervision Commission, kicked off the first presentation discussing strengthening Cyprus’s national gambling framework to enhance administrative cooperation among other regulated markets. Ioanna Fiakkou, Chairwoman of the National Betting Authority of Cyprus, delivered welcome remarks and addressed the future landscape of the gambling industry in Cyprus.

Andreas Matsas, CEO of Sibilla Solutions, thereafter moderated the interactive panel discussion on the ICR benefits to Cyprus’s economy, its impact on the gross domestic product and effective processes in tackling unemployment.

Day one of #CGS2019 ended off with an exclusive networking cocktail reception, hosted by the proud producers, Eventus International, providing all attendees with the opportunity to network within a relaxed and sociable atmosphere to discuss the highlights of the first day of Cyprus Gaming Show 2019.

On day two Christina Thakor-Rankin, Principal Consultant at 1710 Gaming in the UK, took the stage as Chairperson. She welcomed back all the attendees of CGS and kicked off with her opening address: “Generation Z – Betting and Gaming’s New Challenge”. After her opening remarks, a panel on gender diversity in the gambling industry followed.

Later that day implementing practical aspects of compliance and AML/KYC was also addressed by Keynote speakers Isobel John, Head of Regulatory Compliance and AMLRO at Melco Resorts & Entertainment, and Pinelope Georgiou, Compliance Manager at Melco resorts & Entertainment. A panel discussion on KYC ensued addressing changes in the latter, and what operators can practically do to better know their customers in order to make the industry safer, profitable and more sustainable.

In addition to the above discussions, CGS was filled with various practical and fruitful discussions, led by experienced local and international speakers. The full presentations can now be found on https://www.cyprusgamingshow.com/ .

“CGS 2019 has exceeded our expectations, although a lot of work needs to be done in order to capatalise from the unlimited opportunities Cyprus has to offer. Working closely with the National Betting Authority of Cyprus and The Cyprus National Gaming & Casino Supervision Commission, we have the right connections and formula to open up Cyprus as the next iGaming hub in the region.” – Yudi Soetjiptadi, Managing Director, Eventus International.

The 4th Annual Cyprus Gaming Show has already been confirmed and will take place from 18 – 19 May 2020 in Nicosia, Cyprus. Early-bird registrations are now open and attendees can save up to 50% on Delegate passes. This special offer is valid until 31 May 2019.

