SiGMA Roadshow is heading to Manila

10 leading suppliers to meet over 200 Asian operators

The SiGMA Roadshow will be heading to Manila in the Philippines on March 21st and 22nd to bring some of the best suppliers in the iGaming business to meet with 200 premium Asian operators.

Happening immediately after the ASEAN Gaming Summit in Manila, SiGMA Roadshow will introduce 10 suppliers from unique vertical iGaming sectors. It is the perfect opportunity for suppliers who are interested in opening doors to new business partnerships in the growing Asian iGaming market.

The all-inclusive package will offer two days of a conference and networking at a five-star hotel in the buzzing capital of the Philippines. With lavish dinners planned in high-end restaurants, the SiGMA Roadshow is not only a business goldmine, but also an experience in its own right.

Suppliers interested to sponsor the event on March 21st and 22nd are advised to contact Claudia and Laima to confirm their participation.

For more info, please visit SiGMA Roadshow page.

