OIA Services first to launch Booming Games in Italy

Malta based slots specialist Booming Games has launched 26 of its most popular games with OIA Services, operator of the Italian-facing Betaland and Enjoybet brands.

The initial 26 titles include best performers like Booming Seven Deluxe, Booming Bananas and Big Apple Wins, with additional titles to be rolled out soon. By end of 2018, Booming Games will have 40 games available for Italian players including latest releases like Sugar Skulls and Astro Pandas.

Michele Sprovieri, managing director at OIA Services, commented: “We are extremely proud to be the first Italian-facing operator to launch Booming Games in Italy. The entire process went very smoothly on both sides, which allowed us to realise shortest possible time to market. I am confident that booming casino games will be very much appreciated by our players”.

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, added: “We are very excited to have our first games live in Italy with OIA Services and are looking forward to a fruitful partnership”.

