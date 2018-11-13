KamaGames looks to grow Indian audience with the release of Teen Patti

PRESS RELEASES

Dublin, Ireland – November 13th 2018 – KamaGames, the largest European social mobile poker operator, today announced the release of a brand new social card game to drive player number growth in the emerging Indian casual gaming market.

Available globally across both iOS and Android platforms, Teen Patti is a social card game that originated in India and is hugely popular throughout the region.

The game is played with up to 4 players, with each being dealt three cards face down. As the game progresses, the “pot” grows in value and the winner is ultimately determined by the player who remains in the game until the completion of the hand or has the best cards.

The launch of KamaGames’ new Teen Patti game comes at a time when the Indian market is experiencing booming growth and being currently listed as the fastest growing major economy in the world. This growth drives an opportunity for the development of more regional based games to stimulate local player growth and to further diversify the KamaGames gaming portfolio. At launch, Teen Patti will no-doubt draw the attention of the existing Indian player base as it is already a very established and popular game in the region.

Andrey Kuznetsov, KamaGames’ CEO said “As a forward-thinking casual games developer, KamaGames have always strived to offer something new and exciting to our global and regional audiences, and the launch of Teen Patti is a perfect example of this. This latest addition to our gaming lineup reflects our ongoing plans to expand our portfolio to include not only social casino games but also certain social card games which are popular in specific regions. It’s an opportunity for us to show how KamaGames is committed to embracing unique and diverse gaming variants from the emerging markets and popularizing them on our own world stage.”

About KamaGames

KamaGames is a multi-award winning social casino operator and the largest European social mobile poker operator, with over 530,000 daily active users.

Established in 2010 and employing over 250 staff, KamaGames has its corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland as well as offices in London and Dubai.

The award winning operator’s flagship title, Pokerist, has been the #1 grossing app in 101 countries on the App Store and one of the top 5 grossing apps in 45 countries on Google Play.

In 2017, KamaGames’ gross revenue increased by 63.4% year on year to $57.5 million compared to $35.2 million in 2016. The number of daily active users grew by 36% with the average revenue per paying user growing by 30% in the same period. Q1 2018 has already seen revenues increase by 47.9% compared to Q1 2017.

As a leading operator in the social casino industry, KamaGames are constantly monitoring new trends and technologies and as a result, have recently launched the KamaGames Token. Based on blockchain technology and the Ethereum platform, KamaGames Tokens are design to give players the best possible return on their in game currency purchases as well as guaranteed bonus chips every day.

