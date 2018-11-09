Stay tuned for the third edition of the Malta Gaming Awards

PRESS RELEASES

As part of Malta Gaming Week, the third edition of the Malta Gaming Awards will be held on the 27th of November at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali.

One of the biggest events in the iGaming calendar, the awards will kick off SiGMA 2018 in style. One thousand of the most influential and innovative individuals in the industry will gather for a decadent night geared towards recognising the best and brightest to illuminate the Maltese iGaming sphere. Setting the tone for the evening is guest of honour, Her Excellency, the President of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro-Preca. Adding a touch of class to the evening is internationally acclaimed opera star, Joseph Calleja.

While many tables have already been snapped up, there are still opportunities to book. Secure an individual seat worth €175 or treat your hard-working team to a table for ten, priced at just €1,750.

Guests will enjoy premier networking opportunities, as well as a charitable auction, with several stunning works from Polish artist, Sylwia Pacura on the block, before sitting down to an evening of culinary delights, prepared by some of the best chefs in the industry,.

With 25 categories to choose from, nominations will be a breeze. Nominations can be made in the following categories: Corporate Social Responsibility; iGaming Brand; Fastest Growing White Label; Sports Book Operator; Payments Accelerator; Payments Aggregator; Lotto Product; Payments Provider; Legal Firm; Investor; Innovator; ICO; Games Vendor; Casino; Affiliate Network; Careers Program; Casino Affiliate; Sports Book Affiliate; Mobile Gaming Provider; RNG Casino Supplier; Multi Product Provider; Multi Channel Provider; Slots Program; Affiliate Software; Best Slot Game and Crypto Payments Solution.

Cast your vote here. https://sigma.com.mt/malta-gaming-awards/

SiGMA runs from the 28th to the 30th of November and features a wide range of conferences and workshops as well as some of best known faces in the industry on the expo floor. With over 400 exhibitors, 200 speakers and an expected 12,500 in attendance, SiGMA is deservedly the premier iGaming showcase on the island.

Book your tickets now. Click here to become part of the biggest igaming show this year.

