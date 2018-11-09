Betway extend Irish racing support with Punchestown deal

PRESS RELEASES

9th November 2018 – Punchestown Racecourse today announced that leading online betting and casino company Betway have joined the sponsorship ranks at the home of Irish jump racing.

The Grade 2 Betway Craddockstown Novice Steeplechase will be the feature race on the opening day of the 2018 Punchestown Winter Festival, Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th November.

The prestigious two mile chase worth €44,500 has produced top quality winners in the past with names such as Sizing John, Sizing Europe, Moscow Flyer and Limestone Lad appearing in the role of honour.

The race has proven a happy hunting ground for Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead who has won four of the last nine runnings, most recently in 2016 with Gigginstown House’s Identity Thief.

Earlier this year, Betway made their first step onto the Irish racing sponsorship scene during this year’s Galway Festival and now join forces with Punchestown to gain traction on the Graded jump racing stage.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “The Galway Festival was excellent and we’re now very much looking forward to our second phase of sponsorship in Irish racing. Punchestown is right up there with the best of stages for jumps racing across the UK and Ireland, so we’re thrilled to be a part of that.

“It’s a great place for us to be branching out and we’re hugely excited to be sponsoring the feature race on the opening day of the Winter Festival. The race has produced some brilliant chasers over the years and we’re looking forward to the 2018 renewal with an added interest.”

Welcoming the news, Punchestown Sales and Sponsorship Manager Janet Creighton said: “The team at Betway focus on quality, high profile sporting sponsorship opportunities and we are delighted to welcome them to Punchestown.

“They are a company who clearly recognise the value of the Irish racing product and we very much look forward to working with them to optimise their sponsorship activity with us.”

Entries for the 2018 Grade 2 Betway Craddockstown Steeplechase close at 12 noon on Tuesday 13th November. For full information please visit www.punchestown.com

About the Betway Group

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and poker. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Ireland. Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man, Stockholm and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,000 people.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including ESSA, the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS) and the Remote Gambling Association (RGA), and is accredited by trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. It is also a partner of the Professional Players Federation (PPF) and is a donor to the Responsible Gambling Trust.

In addition to the flagship Betway brand, the Betway Group operates a number of other brands including Dream Bingo, Bingo on the Box, Spin Casino and the Hippodrome Online Casino. For more information about Betway’s various products and licenced brands, please visit www.betwaygroup.com.

