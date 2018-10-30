Pragmatic Play strikes Paf deal

PRESS RELEASES

Operator to host entire portfolio of Pragmatic Play content

30 October 2018: Pragmatic Play, one of the leading software providers for video slots and live casino, has signed a deal with Åland-based gaming operator Paf (Ålands Penningautomatförening).

The partnership will see the operator host the entirety of Pragmatic Play’s suite of content, including new video slots Da Vinci’s Treasure and Peking Luck, as well as the award-winning Wolf Gold.

Melissa Summerfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are delighted to have entered this agreement with Paf, a leading operator with a commitment to bringing their players high quality games.

“They have a really innovative approach to socially responsible gaming, and we look forward to working with them whilst enhancing our own global reach.”

Eric Castro, Head of Games Operations at Paf, said: “Pragmatic Play’s portfolio immediately stood out, and we are extremely excited to be able to host their products.

“We always look to team up with innovative and exciting companies that match our own ethos, and Pragmatic Play offer exactly that.”

The new deal adds to a recent spate of agreements for Pragmatic Play, following on from similar partnerships with Kindred and PokerStars.

After recently acquiring Extreme Live Gaming, Pragmatic Play has also invested into the live casino vertical to further enhance an expanding product portfolio of video slots, scratchcards and bingo.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is a leading multi-product content provider to the iGaming industry, offering innovative, regulated and mobile-focused gaming products. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled.

We strive to create the most engaging, evocative experiences for all our customers across a range of verticals, including slots, live casino, bingo and other games.

Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 100 proven HTML5 games, available in many currencies, 26 languages and all major certified markets. Our games generate a great deal of success for our clients and vast enjoyment for players in regulated markets globally.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

Comments