Habanero signs Bede Gaming deal

Slots made available to online platform

29th October 2018 – Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has agreed to distribute its titles via Bede Gaming’s PLAY platform.

Bede Gaming, whose clients boast more than three million registered players, offer a complete content solution featuring more than 2,000 games from industry-leading suppliers.

Habanero’s full portfolio of slots, including recent releases Jump!, Knockout Football and Ways Of Fortune will be made available, as well as its range of table games and video poker offerings.

Arcangelo Lonoce, European Head of Business Development at Habanero, said: “Our new partnership with Bede highlights once again just how attractive our games are to operators and players alike.

“Bede has a growing network of tier one clients and this deal will help us reach them as we continue to expand in Europe and beyond.”

Ross Haselhurst, Commercial Director of Bede Gaming, added: “We are always looking to add titles of the highest quality to our gaming platforms, providing operators with the widest choice of accessible content on the market.

“As well as being highly entertaining and engaging, Habanero also boasts mixed content designed to suit all preferences. We are sure our customers’ players will find something they love.”

For more information on this press please contact Square in the Air on 0203 586 8272 or enquiries@squareintheair.com

About Habanero

Habanero is a supplier of quality slots and table games for the online and land-based casino industries. Hosted on Habanero’s own platform and made available at a competitive rate, these games are tailored to the widest possible variety of devices, allowing operators in multiple territories to maximise their incomes. Purchased by a group of European investors in 2012, the company now boasts a host of skilled designers, developers and mathematicians. Its management team has over four decades’ worth of experience in betting and gaming. For more information, please contact info@habanerosystems.com . For additional images and other media enquiries, please email enquiries@squareintheair.com . For sales enquiries, please contact sales@habanerosystems.com

