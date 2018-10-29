Ceuta officials to offer first-hand details on favorable local tax regime at Gaming in Spain Conference

PRESS RELEASES

Officials representing the Spanish autonomous city Ceuta will attend next week’s Gaming in Spain Conference to provide a detailed explanation of the significant new tax breaks that are available to iGaming companies based in the North African enclave.

Register Today: https://conference.gaminginspain.com/

Located only 20 kilometers from the Spanish mainland, the autonomous city of Ceuta is an excellent base of operations for iGaming companies looking to profit from a special tax regime. With a number of important new tax breaks in place, the city has the potential to become an attractive alternative to post-Brexit Gibraltar.

Tax benefits

The autonomous city of Ceuta offers the following tax breaks to licensed iGaming companies:

• a 10% gambling tax rate, as opposed to 20% in mainland Spain

• a reduced corporate tax rate of 12.5% (25% in mainland Spain)

• a 5% VAT (21% in mainland Spain)

Speakers

• Guillermo Martínez, Senator (Partido Popular) representing Ceuta

• Enrique Reyes, General Manager at Ceuta’s Revenue Service (Organismo Autónomo Servicios Tributario de Ceuta)

• Emilio Fernández, Director of Legal Services at Organismo Autónomo Servicios Tributario de Ceuta

• Jason Maya, Commercial Director at UGSpain Advisory

The session will be moderated by Pedro Fernández, Partner at international law firm Garrigues.

When & where

The 2018 Gaming in Spain Conference will be held November 7-8, 2018, at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid.

Includes behind-the-scenes stadium tour

Registered conference attendants will be offered the opportunity to participate in a behind-the-scenes stadium tour of Wanda Metropolitano, host venue of the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final, followed by business drinks and a networking dinner.

Exclusive offer for Jdigital members

About Gaming in Spain

Gaming in Spain is a large international B2B community with over 3,000 members. In 2010, Gaming in Spain organized the very first international gaming conference in Madrid, where Mr Juan Carlos Alfonso of the DGOJ announced the initial online gaming legislation. Further Gaming in Spain Conferences were held in 2011 and 2017.

Gaming in Spain was founded by Willem van Oort, a Barcelona-based gaming consultant and member of IMGL and IAGA, who operates in Spain, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

