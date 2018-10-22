Red Tiger agrees Lottoland deal

PRESS RELEASES

Innovative developer delivers slots to its first lotto operator

Isle of Man, 22nd October 2018 – Red Tiger Gaming has signed a deal that will see its full suite of slots go live with leading bet on lotto operator Lottoland.

The new partnership will allow Lottoland’s players to enjoy eight of the award-winning supplier’s most highly sought-after games initially, including Dragon’s Luck and Rainbow Jackpots, with the full portfolio to follow.

Their agreement will also give them access to Red Tiger’s platform-wide Smart Spins and attainable Jackpots functionality, which allows operators to reward and incentivise their customers.

Gavin Hamilton, CEO of Red Tiger Gaming, said: “We’re very pleased to have our games available with Lottoland, who are our first lottery-betting partner and are growing rapidly with their gaming products.

“We are looking forward to seeing how our slots go down with new players in a slightly different market to usual and are eager to roll out more games in the coming weeks.”

Nigel Birrell, CEO at Lottoland, said: “Red Tiger Gaming is well-renowned for producing exceptional games with innovative platform functionality, and we’re delighted to have agreed this deal.

“We can’t wait to provide our customers with their award-winning slots portfolio and, as the first lottery betting brand to partner with them, we’re excited about this being a milestone moment for both companies.”

Red Tiger recently beat a host of rivals to claim two prestigious prizes at this year’s EGR B2B Awards, triumphing in the RNG Casino Supplier and Mobile Supplier of the Year categories. Rocket Men was also named Best Online Slot at the Which Bingo Awards.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Square in the Air on 0203 586 8266 or email robin@squareintheair.com

About Red Tiger Gaming

Red Tiger Gaming is a young and dynamic casino games developer offering top-performing HTML5 slots and table games, a bespoke progressive jackpot system and Smart Spins, an innovative bonus management application. Founded in late 2014 by a group of industry veterans from major B2B and B2C gaming brands, the company is growing fast and is now served by over 200 full time staff including mathematicians, graphic designers, software developers, audio engineers, gambling experts, QAs, account managers and secret magicians; all entirely dedicated to continuously improving the slots player experience. Learn more at: www.redtigergaming.com

About Lottoland

Lottoland has grown rapidly to become a world leader in online lotto. Innovation, coupled with the freedom to offer players a unique and enhanced lottery experience, has been key to the company’s success. In June 2018, Lottoland paid out €90 million to one lucky winner in Germany – this win is the largest prize pay-out for any online gaming company in the world, and the biggest pay-out for Lottoland to date.The Gibraltar-based business is active in 13 markets, has over 350 employees, and more than 8 million customers worldwide. Lottoland is licensed and regulated by the Government of Gibraltar, the UK Gambling Commission, the Republic of Ireland National Excise License Office, the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli in Italy and the Northern Territory’s Racing Commission in Australia.

