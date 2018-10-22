Racing Post nominated for four SBC Awards

PRESS RELEASES

Monday 22nd October, 2018 – Awards season is in full swing and Racing Post is delighted to be nominated for four awards across the supplier categories at the upcoming SBC Awards.

Nominated for Best Sports Data Product for its Sports API, Best Retail Betting Product for the Horseracing Tipster, recently on display at Ascot Racecourse, and Best Multi-Channel Supplier, showing the diversification of the B2B side of the business. While Racing Post is also nominated for Best Retention and Acquisition partner.

Taking place at The Artillery Garden at the HAC London on 4 December, the SBC Awards are one of the most prestigious industry awards of the year. They recognise the achievements of operators and affiliates, as well as suppliers from across all major disciplines including payments, marketing, platform providers and data.

On the night, Racing Post will also sponsor the Racing Bookmaker of the Year award. The prestigious award sees some of the industry’s biggest bookmakers – Bet365, Fitzdares, SkyBet, Starbets, Racebets and William Hill – pitted against each other.

Commenting on the award nominations, Eugene Delaney, Racing Post B2B Director said: “We are delighted to be nominated in four categories at the upcoming SBC Awards. To be recognised in the Sports and Multi-Channel categories shows how well we are diversifying as a business as we continue to provide the best coverage and content in the horseracing industry.

He continued by speaking about the awards themselves and sponsorship of the Racing Bookmaker of the Year award: “The SBC awards are one of the industry’s most important awards and the night is always an excellent event. The strength of the Racing Bookmaker of the Year award shows how important horseracing is to the industry and we are delighted to once again be sponsoring it.”

