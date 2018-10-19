BtoBet announces first Certified White Label Partner

PRESS RELEASES

• Will be attending ICE Africa together with STM Gaming

After a process of thorough screening and due diligence, BtoBet has officialised STM Gaming as its first regional Certified Partner for Africa, with this new partnership being formally presented at ICE Africa, with both companies attending at Stand 1601.

Alessandro Pizzolotto, STM’s CEO, stated this consolidated partnership with BtoBet serves as a certification of the successful job that the company has done as an operator throughout the past years in the African market, gaining a wealth of knowledge of the elements that characterize the African market in the process, and now being in a position to assist other operators in starting their turnkey activities in Africa.

He further indicated that African licensees will surely benefit from this consolidated partnership, with STM Gaming not only providing a simplified version of BtoBet’s technological product, but also taking taking care of the management of their operations, namely player support, license processing, payment methods, gaming content and sportsbook offer. In BtoBet’s latest Industry Report, “Tackling Africa’s Limitations … Making Africa Accessible to the iGaming Industry”, STM’s CEO further stated that iGaming activities will surely benefit from the experience put at their disposal regarding all the challenges that constitute the African scenario.

“What countries are regulated? What licenses are available? What products can be offered to players? What are the main differences and aspects that characterize the different regions? These are all aspects that need to be tackled, and which make the journey towards success especially for small businesses a hazardous path. Many businesses have fallen short of being successful because they did not give true consideration to the local needs and challenges of the African market itself, both from a jurisdictional and a player’s preference perspective.”

In the meantime, in the relatively short time as BtoBet’s Certified Partner, STM Gaming has already finalised multiple agreements with other companies, and in the past days, with a very short time to market, has launched its first sportsbook and casino turnkey, Ugabet, with its website already up and running seamlessly without any hiccups in Uganda.

About BtoBet.

BtoBet is a multinational company and is part of a group with 20 years of experience in software development in IT, telecommunication, e-commerce and banking, strongly committed to technology and widely investing in technology research and development. The experience gained at the forefront in these advanced environments, compared with the more recent gambling industry, allows BtoBet to be visionary with a deep understanding of the requirements of the market, catching changing trends and anticipating bookmakers’ and operators’ needs. BtoBet is a true partner in technology, offering a standalone platform and services for the iGaming and Sports Betting industry. It counts on a very talented, continuously trained development team and day to day management support to clients. BtoBet allows licensees to be unique in the market, by giving them the opportunity to completely personalise their offers for Sports betting and iGaming business, online mobile and retail. BtoBet has technical branches with large ever-growing teams of developers in Skopje, Ohrid, Bitola, Belgrade, Nish, Tirana, and Rome. Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre. Visit our site on: ww.btobet.com

Comments