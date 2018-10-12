Nigerian colossus ‘DAAR group’ signs partnership with BtoBet

PRESS RELEASES

BtoBet continues to increase its global presence, with Nigerian communications colossus Daar Group partnering with BtoBet to enter the Nigerian market with its “234bet” brand. Thanks to this strategic partnership, DAAR aims to become a leader and a point of reference to the local betting and gaming industry.

Raymond Dokpesi, owner of 234Bet, has stated that BtoBet’s advanced technologies coupled with its vast experience in the region made them the ideal partners to launch their operations, and in due process this has considerably reduced the time to market. He further added that Daar Communications’ vision to establish itself as a leader in its field shares common ground with BtoBet’s reputation as one of the major players in the industry, constantly striving to not only improve its technologies but also to anticipate the industry’s future scenarios.

He further added that “partnering with BtoBet and making use of their advanced platforms will enable 234Bet to place the player at the center of its operations, offering them the best possible betting experience.”

BtoBet will be travelling to Sandton, in the Johannesburg Municipality in South Africa, for the much awaited ICE Africa, ICE’s first ever gaming event outside the UK. The BtoBet team will have the opportunity to meet local and international operators, and showcase its gaming portfolio and innovations. Schedule a meeting by contacting sales@btobet.com or by calling on +356 27135974.

About BtoBet

BtoBet is a multinational company and is part of a group with 20 years of experience in software development in IT, finance, telecommunication, e-commerce and banking, strongly committed to technology and widely investing in technology research and development. The experience gained in these advanced environments, allows BtoBet to be visionary in the iGaming and Sports betting industry with a deep understanding of the requirements of the market, catching changing trends and anticipating bookmakers’ and operators’ needs. BtoBet is a true partner in technology, offering a standalone platform and services for the iGaming and Sports Betting industry. It counts on a very talented, continuously trained development team and day to day management support to clients. BtoBet allows licensees to be unique in the market, by giving them the opportunity to completely personalise their offers for Sports betting and iGaming business, online mobile and retail. BtoBet has technical branches with large ever-growing teams of developers in Skopje, Ohrid, Bitola, Belgrade, Nish, Tirana, and Rome. Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre. Visit our site on: www.btobet.com

