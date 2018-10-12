Asia Gaming Summit 2018: What’s new this year?

CONFERENCES

After its successful and well-received first edition last year, Asia Gaming Summit is back at W Taipei in Taiwan on November 6-8.

The 2017 edition gathered hundreds of local and international delegates to evaluate, among other things, the current status and potential of the East Asian country becoming the next gambling hub in Asia. This year, the goal remains the same—bring a unique platform where operators, affiliates, regulators, licensing authorities, gaming suppliers and technology companies, among others, can meet and share experience or discuss significant partnerships and collaborations, as well as gain knowledge on the intricacies of the Asia and global gaming industry while discovering new technologies and future industry trends, etc.

The Asia Gaming Summit 2018 features a two-day conference programme and two industry specific workshops. Delegates can expect networking sessions, drinks, a poker tournament, and even private supplier meetings.

Day 1 will focus on the future of the Asian gaming industry, where speakers will compare and contrast the licensing regimes and new opportunities in the region. A poker tournament will wrap up the day’s events.

Day 2 is all about payments, cryptocurrencies, blockchain and initial coin offerings (ICOs) in Asia. On this day, delegates can learn about the latest marketing solutions for operators, suppliers and affiliates.

Day 3 is compost of industry-specific workshops: the first tackles setting up operations in Taiwan, while the second focuses on affiliate marketing, SEO and social media.

The Asia Gaming Summit 2018 also features a concurrent event—the Asia eSports Forum, which will take place on November 6-7. This forum will gather the most prominent Asian and global eSports communities to explore the latest market trends, industry updates and business opportunities in Asia. Speakers include Peilai Qian, SVP of marketing and promotions at Marina Bay Sands; Hai Ng, co-founder of Neomancer LLC and Spawn Point; Frank Sliwka, COO Asia, ESL Gaming; Jason Fung, global eSports director for Alisports; Eric Jou, ESL speaker; Terence Ting, CEO of Team Flash; and Chris Tran, general manager for Southeast Asia of Riot Gaming.

