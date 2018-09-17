Asia Gaming Summit returns to Taiwan this November

PRESS RELEASES

Operators and Affiliates will Gather to Explore the Asian Affiliate Model, Esports Betting and the Latest Payment Solutions

The 2nd edition of Asia Gaming Summit returns to Taiwan on 6-8 November 2018 at W Hotel, Taipei. Last year, the Summit gathered more than 200 attendees, over 60% of whom came from Taiwan and other parts of Asia. The organiser expects this year’s event to be even bigger.

In this year’s edition, there will be a strong presence of Asian-facing affiliates. Anthony Wu, Founder & CEO of UpstartDNA, the company that launched Taiwan’s first CPA (cost per action) network will be sharing his insight during the Asian Affiliate panel. Dov Allin, CEO of MarketingCrossMediaAsia, and John Danzi, Commercial Senior Manager at CuriosityChina are also confirmed to speak at the Summit. Anthony, Dov and John will also share tips and best practice at the workshop on 8 November that highlight successful customer acquisition and retention strategies.

Esports is one of the hottest topics in the industry right now and monetising it is a key concern for operators. Some of the most established operators, Scott Burton, CEO of Esports Pools and Richard Moore, Business Analyst at Pinnacle will join the Esports Panel moderated by Hai Ng, Co-Founder of Neomancer LLC & Spawn Point, a strategic advisory firm focusing on esports and gaming. Lars Lien, CEO of Luckbox, the first crypto-supported esports platform to be awarded a top-level gambling licence in the Isle of Man, will also joining the Esports Panel and the Crypto Panel.

Payment solutions experts, leading online operators and crypto-only sports betting operators will sit together on the Crypto Panel to evaluate the integrated strategies for operators in the region. Calvin Shueh, an iGaming Expert, Guilherme Cavatorta, Business Development Manager at AstroPay and Hunter Larsen, Director of Marketing at Nitrogen Sports will join George Harrap, CEO & Co-Founder at Bitspark on the panel during the 2nd day of the conference.

Some of the local consultants, including Dr. George Lin, Partner at Lin & Partners and Calvin Yang, Managing Partner at Join Law, will also speaking at the event. Dr. George Lin will lead the workshop on setting up operations and office in Taiwan.

The full programme is available online for download.

Register by 5 October to enjoy the best rate available.

