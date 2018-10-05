PRESS RELEASES

5th October, 2018 ­­– Innovative gaming solutions supplier Yggdrasil has boosted its presence in the soon-to-be regulated Swedish market by agreeing to provide Svenska Spel Sport & Casino (subsidiary of AB Svenska Spel) with its leading casino slots content.

Svenska Spel is the largest and most established gaming operator in the Swedish market with brands including Lotto, Triss, Stryktipset, Oddset, Vegas and Casino Cosmopol. The Swedish market will open its doors to regulated online gaming on 1st January 2019.

The operator will take Yggdrasil’s portfolio of innovative slot games including Penguin City, Hanzo’s Dojo, and latest release Wolf Hunters that calls on the bravest players to take on the foul Werewolf in its latest quest-based video slot.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO, Yggdrasil, said: “We’re really happy to have agreed terms with Svenska Spel ahead of the Swedish market regulating next year.”

“Our strategy to expand our regulated market footprint is ahead of schedule and demand from operators across a wide variety of regulated and newly regulating markets is rapidly growing. We will be ready to go well ahead of the January 2019 launch date.”

Fredrik Wastenson, MD, Svenska Spel Sport & Casino, said: “Yggdrasil was an obvious choice when selecting a casino gaming solutions partner. The innovative offering performs well in regulated markets and we are confident they will attract a large following in Sweden.”

About Yggdrasil

Yggdrasil is a provider of superior online gaming solutions for igaming operators. The business was founded in 2013 and has since emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers. Yggdrasil operates a highly scalable business model and covers three product verticals: Casino Slots, Table Games and Bingo, in addition to the business verticals: Yggdrasil White Label Studios, YGS Masters and Yggdrasil Dragons. Since its inception, Yggdrasil has embarked on a solid growth trajectory enabled by a strong corporate culture focused on innovation, creativity, quality and technology leadership. Yggdrasil is headquartered in Sweden and has offices in Malta (operational HQ), Poland and Gibraltar.

