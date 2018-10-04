Leading crypto experts to speak at the Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Switzerland

PRESS RELEASES

On October 9, Geneva will welcome the Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Switzerland for the second time. The event planned by the international company Smile-Expo will gather professionals in the DLT industry who will focus on the most topical issues of the sphere.

Who will speak at the conference?

Among the participating speakers there will be Jörn Erbguth – DLT and data protection advisor. The expert will analyse how DLT and GDPR can work together. He will discuss the difficulties of GDPR compliance and existing approaches to new regulations.

Challenges posed by regulations will also be discussed by the welcomed speaker at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conferences Arnab Naskar. CEO at SICOS S.a.r.l. and the qualified expert in legal sphere will give an insight into the retail investments platforms and explain how they meet regulations.

Dr. Quy Vo-Reinhard, who was one of the HIT Foundation establishers and is currently the company’s CDO, will analyse how to tokenize health data. DLT and big data specialist will highlight the positive sides of DLT implementation in the healthcare industry and will elaborate on the sphere’s potential future.

The event will also be joined by Blockchain & Bitcoin Conferences’ frequent speaker Aleks Bozhinov. The specialist is the Co-founder & CMO at Crowdholding and a trusted ICO advisor. In his presentation, he will focus on how businesses can improve their work introducing DApps. The expert will pay a special attention at DLT advantages and will define the way of developing and integrating DApps for traditional firms.

Michael Guzik, Principal and Lead ICO at Blockchain Valley Ventures and Lykke, will become a speaker as well and will take part in 2 panel discussions. As Switzerland is known for its innovative blockchain applications in many sectors, Zug’s leading specialist in the DLT will focus on its impact on the world’s biggest industries and will also share knowledge about current guidelines and regulations for ICO.

What else is waiting for visitors?

The conference will also feature the demozone. There, DLT-based corporation will have a space to show their latest developments and present their innovative ideas to the audience.

Pitch-sessions will become a part of the event as well. They will allow blockchain enthusiasts to acquaint visitors with their projects and find potential business partners and investors.

