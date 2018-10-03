Betway sponsors Kayley Woollacott Racing

PRESS RELEASES

Bookmaker to follow progress of stable star Lalor who is set to have his first start over fences at Exeter on Tuesday 23rd October

Wednesday 3rd October, 2018 – Leading online bookmaker Betway has signed a deal to sponsor National Hunt trainer Kayley Woollacott’s Devon stable.

Kayley took over the licence at the yard earlier this year after her husband Richard sadly passed away in January.

Stable star Lalor won the Grade 1 Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in April and will embark on a novice chasing career this season, with his first start pencilled in for Tuesday 23rd October at Exeter.

Betway are sponsoring Kayley’s stable, which will include branding around the yard, on the horsebox and clothing worn by Kayley and her staff.

She will provide a regular blog on Betway Insider, which will also track the progress of Lalor during his first season over fences with video content and interviews.

Lalor’s regular pilot is three-time Stobart Champion Jump Jockey Richard Johnson, who is also an ambassador for Betway, while Harry Fry has also re-signed to be an ambassador for the firm for the 2018/19 National Hunt season.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “This partnership really goes back to Aintree in April when Lalor was a hugely emotional winner of the Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle.

“We could all see in the paddock how much that win meant to everyone involved, and racing as a whole. Kayley has had an incredibly difficult time over the past nine months and we were all in awe of her strength when being interviewed in the winners’ enclosure.

“We’re really excited to sponsor the yard and look forward to keeping everyone updated on Lalor’s progress, as well as the rest of her string. He’s a hugely exciting horse for the season and we hope to give a unique insight into the training of a top class novice chaser.”

Kayley Woollacott added: “We’re really grateful to Betway for sponsoring our yard. There’s a strong connection there after Lalor’s win at Aintree, which was obviously a very emotional day for all of us because Lalor always meant so much to Richard.

“We can’t wait for the season to really get started. Lalor is pencilled in for his first start over fences in the Best Mate Beginners’ Chase at Exeter on Tuesday 23rd October and we’ll then take it from there.

“He won a Grade 1 over hurdles and we’ve always thought that he would be a better chaser, so let’s hope we end up back at the big spring festivals. I’m looking forward to updating everyone on his progress, as well as our other horses, via the Betway Insider blog.”

About Kayley Woollacott

Kayley Woollacott is a 32 year old mother of 3 year old Arabella and licensed racehorse trainer, who after an incredibly tough time is continuing to train horses in her own right – a sign of her dedication, determination and pure love of training horses.

Kayley studied a BA Hons. Business degree at Cirencester Royal Agricultural College during which she trained point to pointers as her hobby. After graduating she moved down to Devon to be with Richard. She has over 15 years’ experience training point to pointers alongside her late husband who trained Under Rules National Hunt horses which she has taken over since he passed away.

Career Milestones

● 100 Point to Point Winners

● 4 Hunter Chase Winners

● Grade 2 National Hunt Flat Race with Lalor 2017

● Ladbrokes Grade 2 Hurdle with Beer Goggles 2017

● First Cheltenham Festival Runner with Millanisi Boy 2018

● First winner in her own name with The Kings Writ 2018

● Grade 1 Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle with Lalor 2018

About the Betway Group

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and poker. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Ireland. Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man, Stockholm and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,000 people.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including ESSA, the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS) and the Remote Gambling Association (RGA), and is accredited by trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. It is also a partner of the Professional Players Federation (PPF) and is a donor to the Responsible Gambling Trust.

In addition to the flagship Betway brand, the Betway Group operates a number of other brands including Dream Bingo, Bingo on the Box, Spin Casino and the Hippodrome Online Casino. For more information about Betway’s various products and licenced brands, please visit www.betwaygroup.com.

